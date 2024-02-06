Scott City dominated Malden 86-25 on Tuesday, Feb. 11, to win its 20th game of the season.

The Rams stampeding over their opponents is nothing new this season. However, the uniqueness of the result is who led in the scoring this time around.

Junior Jackson Gloth scored 19 points on a perfect 9-of-9 shooting, including a three-point basket in the third quarter to lead the charge. Much like he did for others, Gloth credited his teammates for setting himself up for success by getting him "open shots of the basket."

Gloth has been sandwiched between the sophomore and senior trio that's been contributing to much of the Scott City offense this season. Sophomores Breaden Walton and Max Snider scored 15 and 13 points respectfully, and senior Kobe Watson added 12 points to round out the double-digit scorers for the Rams. The Rams have averaged 74.3 points per game without the need for Gloth to be the scorching scorer.

However, the supporting role of the facilitator through defense is where Gloth thrives the most.

"Contributing to them helps me a lot," Gloth said. "I like that mostly more than scoring myself."

The game was already decided after the first quarter alone. Walton's 11 points led a 32-point barrage in the opening period to enter the second quarter already leading 32-8. Scott City kept its foot on the gas in the second quarter with a 27-8 onslaught to lead 59-16 entering halftime.

"We came out tremendous with our defense," Gloth said.