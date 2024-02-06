Scott City dominated Malden 86-25 on Tuesday, Feb. 11, to win its 20th game of the season.
The Rams stampeding over their opponents is nothing new this season. However, the uniqueness of the result is who led in the scoring this time around.
Junior Jackson Gloth scored 19 points on a perfect 9-of-9 shooting, including a three-point basket in the third quarter to lead the charge. Much like he did for others, Gloth credited his teammates for setting himself up for success by getting him "open shots of the basket."
Gloth has been sandwiched between the sophomore and senior trio that's been contributing to much of the Scott City offense this season. Sophomores Breaden Walton and Max Snider scored 15 and 13 points respectfully, and senior Kobe Watson added 12 points to round out the double-digit scorers for the Rams. The Rams have averaged 74.3 points per game without the need for Gloth to be the scorching scorer.
However, the supporting role of the facilitator through defense is where Gloth thrives the most.
"Contributing to them helps me a lot," Gloth said. "I like that mostly more than scoring myself."
The game was already decided after the first quarter alone. Walton's 11 points led a 32-point barrage in the opening period to enter the second quarter already leading 32-8. Scott City kept its foot on the gas in the second quarter with a 27-8 onslaught to lead 59-16 entering halftime.
"We came out tremendous with our defense," Gloth said.
The Rams nearly pitched a shutout in the third quarter, allowing only one point on a free throw from the Green Wave. Throughout the game, Malden never scored more than eight points in a quarter.
Throughout the season, the Rams' defense has allowed 44.1 points per game. Like their offensive numbers, the Rams' defensive averages are lower than any previous season since 2009.
"Our defense has stepped up," Gloth said. "Our man-defense has stepped up, zone has been working best for us lately, but man has been working better lately."
Gloth did most of his damage during the third quarter with 11 of the Rams' 17 points during the period. Gloth was helped by his teammates "getting open shots for me, driving, kicking to me, allow me to dribble, go baseline, drive."
The fourth quarter was a quiet one by comparison, with the junior varsity players getting some playing time on the varsity court. Gavin Rodgers and Kayden Talley each hit a three-pointer to highlight the Scott City attack in the final minutes.
Three players each scored six points for the Green Wave. Zion Bell, Brayden Cunningham, and Landon DeProw combined to score 18 of Malden's 25 points. Dyentez (5) and Logan Perkins (2) scored the other seven points for the Green Wave.
Scott City (20-3) is riding a nine-game winning streak and with three more games to go before the Class 3 District 2 Tournament, the Rams have a chance to surpass their 22 wins before the end of the regular season.
The Rams will host Perryville on Friday, Feb. 14, while Malden (1-18) will travel to Bloomfield on Thursday, Feb. 13.
