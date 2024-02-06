Led by an unstoppable charge early in the third quarter, Jackson rallied out of an 8-point first-half deficit against No. 1 Francis Howell to stun the Vikings in the championship game of the Lindbergh Girls Basketball Invitational, 54-46.

Coming into the tournament as the third seed, Jackson needed big performances against No. 2 MICDS Tuesday and again on Thursday, but even with its hands full it rose to the occasion and then some.

“It feels good,” Jackson coach Angela Fulton began.

“We want to see situations, and I thought this tournament was a very good tournament for situations to see how we need to handle it and what adjustments we need to make and things we need to work on.”

In the championship game for the first time since a victorious bid in the 2021-22 season, a Jan. 27, 2022 victory likewise over Francis Howell, the Indians made the best of their return trip with a dominant second-half performance.

It didn’t come easy, with the cardiac kids again falling into a deep hole early on, but where the Indians have best thrived this season is when their backs have gone against the wall, and that was the case against Howell.

Led by double 17s from senior Camryn Alsdorf and freshman Kate Deck, the Indians’ 3-point barrage early in the third put the pressure on the Vikings’ heels, and when Lauren Dorey’s triple to take the lead hit bottom, Jackson never again trailed.

“They're tough,” Fulton said of her girls. “They're not gonna give up. They're gonna fight.

It showed the other night when we were down in the fourth quarter. They put the dogs on. Today we were down, it got a little competitive, which is good for us.

“Instead of kind of shutting down, they rose up to the occasion.”