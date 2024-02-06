Jackson football fights off Lindbergh, advances to district final

With the season quickly going on the line, Jackson football showed some signs of strife in the midgame but eventually held on to claim a 31-14 victory over the Lindbergh Flyers in Friday night’s playoff opener.

Led by an unrelenting defensive effort that rarely gave room to a highly competitive and physical Flyer offense, Jackson escaped a couple of costly miscues to seal a second consecutive berth in the district championship game.

The Indians rarely match up with a team that can go pound-for-pound with their size, but against a Lindbergh team led by Indians alum Nathan Norman, they got all they could ask for in a feisty affair.

The win improved Jackson to 8-2 on the season, marking the seventh win in a row since beginning 1-2 against some tough St. Louis competition.

Lindbergh dropped to 8-3, a record largely unreflective of the Flyers’ competitiveness as, after Friday night, its three victorious opponents combined for just seven losses this season.

While marking a year since his debut against the same Lindbergh team in the playoffs, junior quarterback Drew Parsons scored two touchdowns on the ground to ice out Jackson’s seventh consecutive victory.

Aided by two more scores from sophomore back Jaylon Hampton, one through the air and one on the ground, Jackson broke out of its third-quarter slump to send the home fans happy and keep the season alive.

“Proud of our kids,” Indians coach Ryan Nesbitt said. “Showed some grit and resilience.

“Right now, at this time of the year, it doesn’t matter what it looks like. It’s just about getting the job done.”

That they did, as when the Indians needed points the most, they got some big answers as Parsons rushed three quarters of the field for a long score, while Hampton knocked heads with some testy Flyers defenders.

It won’t show up on paper as the most glorious win, but Jackson showed expertise on all three sides of the ball at one point or another, helping overcome Lindbergh’s best effort at “The Pit” for the eighth win of the season.

Going back to Week 5 of the regular season, the Indian defense hasn’t surrendered more than seven points in the first half, last failing to do so in the SEMO North opener against the Farmington Knights.

That spark plug defense created three turnovers in Jackson’s Friday night playoff victory, led by senior defensive back Tyson Ford who intercepted a ball in the first quarter and later recovered a fumble.

Emerging as an integral piece of Jackson’s lockdown secondary unit, Ford’s mentality against a large, daunting Lindbergh offense never wavered as he led the team back to the district finals.

”We like to hit people on defense, as you can tell,” Ford laughed.