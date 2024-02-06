Jackson boys soccer thrashes Notre Dame in regular season finale

If the District 1 high school boys soccer world needed reminders that Jackson’s offense can flip a switch, Tuesday night provided further evidence.

In a match featuring a pair of ascending programs, five different Indians tallied goals to cap off the regular season with a 6-0 shutout win over rival Notre Dame on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

“I thought our boys got the ball moving quick,” head coach Zack Walton said. “We didn't try to do too much. We just relied on each other and I thought that we did a great job of when we won the ball, going out quick and not trying to do too much. Teammates passed the ball open, and we got open looks when we did that.”

Barely two minutes into the first half, senior Blake Cain broke the ice when he fired a low shot from the edge of the box that dribbled into the back-right corner of the net to put Jackson (13-7) up 1-0.

One minute later, star junior Dylan Strothmann, who finished with two goals and an assist, padded the lead with a surgical shot that snuck right inside the left post and into the goal for a 2-0 advantage.

Strothmann’s involvement continued later in the frame when he zipped a crossover pass in mid-air to teammate Jake Johnson, who swiftly anticipated the ball and headed it into the back of the net. Two minutes later, Strothmann added his second goal of the night to give Jackson a 4-0 cushion.