Jackson boys soccer thrashes Notre Dame in regular season finale

If the District 1 high school boys soccer world needed reminders that Jackson’s offense can flip a switch, Tuesday night provided further evidence.
In a match featuring a pair of ascending programs, five different Indians tallied goals to cap off the regular season with a 6-0 shutout win over rival Notre Dame on Tuesday, Oct. 29.
“I thought our boys got the ball moving quick,” head coach Zack Walton said. “We didn't try to do too much. We just relied on each other and I thought that we did a great job of when we won the ball, going out quick and not trying to do too much. Teammates passed the ball open, and we got open looks when we did that.”
Barely two minutes into the first half, senior Blake Cain broke the ice when he fired a low shot from the edge of the box that dribbled into the back-right corner of the net to put Jackson (13-7) up 1-0.
One minute later, star junior Dylan Strothmann, who finished with two goals and an assist, padded the lead with a surgical shot that snuck right inside the left post and into the goal for a 2-0 advantage.
Strothmann’s involvement continued later in the frame when he zipped a crossover pass in mid-air to teammate Jake Johnson, who swiftly anticipated the ball and headed it into the back of the net. Two minutes later, Strothmann added his second goal of the night to give Jackson a 4-0 cushion.
“I liked how we switched the ball really well,” Walton said. “I know we got a couple on the backside goals tonight. I think we had three, maybe four on the backside. And that just comes from unselfish play. You know, move the ball and switch the point of attack. Our boys did a great job.”
Notre Dame’s fragility in the back end continued to offer Jackson a chance to pad an already substantial lead. Up 5-0 in the 76th minute, Jackson controlled possession and was granted a corner kick. That’s when an unmarked Ian Squires perfectly timed the ball placement and headed it into the back-left corner of the net to add insult to injury and close out the game with a score of his own.
“I just think, overall, as a team-wise, that was our biggest stat,” Walton said. “That’s what we're trying to accomplish moving towards districts is we’ve got a lot of good individual players who are working and playing together as a team. I thought tonight showed.”
The win pushed Jackson to 13-7 on the regular season ahead of its Class 4 District 1 opener against Kirkwood (4-11-1) next Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 5 p.m.
“We work hard this week and try to carry this right into districts,” Walton said. “Try to carry this into Kirkwood that first game. There’s a lot of good teams in our district, so it's up for grabs. I think anybody in the top five could win that.”
Notre Dame (7-10), who had won seven of its last nine entering Tuesday, will look to regroup when the team travels to Farmington for a Class 3 District 1 playoff match against Hillsboro (3-20) at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
