It seemed like Jackson boys basketball had its miracle — until it didn’t. With an explosive start to the overtime period, Seckman undid a buzzer-beating Jory Thoma triple to end regulation to win 58-56 and claim a spot in the Class 6 District 1 championship game.
Leading for most of the game, Seckman defended its win from a week prior in a low-scoring thriller, venturing out of a 19-all tie at halftime to take a monumental victory over the Indians.
For Jackson, entering as the third seed versus the No. 2 Jaguars, the Indians proved their mettle. But even with a miraculous dagger at the end of regulation to force overtime, there just wasn’t enough gas in the tank to hold off the inevitable.
A rematch of a matchup two weeks ago that resulted in a 66-57 victory for Seckman at Jackson High School, the second coming at Seckman looked much different with the same result as the Jaguars advanced to their first district final in over a decade.
Sophomore Jory Thoma led the Indians in scoring, while Kole Deck and cousin, Kolton Thoma, made big scoring contributions in a losing effort, eventually succumbing in a low-scoring overtime period in which the Jaguars scored the first five points.
The win pushes Seckman to 20-8 for the season, making a trip to the district championship game at 7 p.m. Monday night at St. Louis University High School after the Billikens knocked off the top-seeded Lindbergh Flyers in the district semifinals.
For the Indians, they end their season at 21-7. Tied for the most wins in a season since 2015, it’s surely been a tremendous year for the Indians, but it ended a little bit shorter than they surely would have liked.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.