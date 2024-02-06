It seemed like Jackson boys basketball had its miracle — until it didn’t. With an explosive start to the overtime period, Seckman undid a buzzer-beating Jory Thoma triple to end regulation to win 58-56 and claim a spot in the Class 6 District 1 championship game.

Leading for most of the game, Seckman defended its win from a week prior in a low-scoring thriller, venturing out of a 19-all tie at halftime to take a monumental victory over the Indians.

For Jackson, entering as the third seed versus the No. 2 Jaguars, the Indians proved their mettle. But even with a miraculous dagger at the end of regulation to force overtime, there just wasn’t enough gas in the tank to hold off the inevitable.