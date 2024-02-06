All sections
SportsMarch 8, 2025

Jackson's miracle comes up short in OT; Seckman reaches district championship

Jackson boys basketball falls short in an overtime thriller against Seckman, losing 58-56 in the district semifinal. Despite a buzzer-beater by Jory Thoma to force OT, Seckman advances to the finals.

Cole Lee avatar
Cole Lee
Jackson’s Jory Thoma passes the ball in a game between the Indians and Seckman on Feb. 25 in Jackson.
Jackson’s Jory Thoma passes the ball in a game between the Indians and Seckman on Feb. 25 in Jackson.Carrie Trovillion ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian, file

It seemed like Jackson boys basketball had its miracle — until it didn’t. With an explosive start to the overtime period, Seckman undid a buzzer-beating Jory Thoma triple to end regulation to win 58-56 and claim a spot in the Class 6 District 1 championship game.

Leading for most of the game, Seckman defended its win from a week prior in a low-scoring thriller, venturing out of a 19-all tie at halftime to take a monumental victory over the Indians.

For Jackson, entering as the third seed versus the No. 2 Jaguars, the Indians proved their mettle. But even with a miraculous dagger at the end of regulation to force overtime, there just wasn’t enough gas in the tank to hold off the inevitable.

A rematch of a matchup two weeks ago that resulted in a 66-57 victory for Seckman at Jackson High School, the second coming at Seckman looked much different with the same result as the Jaguars advanced to their first district final in over a decade.

Sophomore Jory Thoma led the Indians in scoring, while Kole Deck and cousin, Kolton Thoma, made big scoring contributions in a losing effort, eventually succumbing in a low-scoring overtime period in which the Jaguars scored the first five points.

The win pushes Seckman to 20-8 for the season, making a trip to the district championship game at 7 p.m. Monday night at St. Louis University High School after the Billikens knocked off the top-seeded Lindbergh Flyers in the district semifinals.

For the Indians, they end their season at 21-7. Tied for the most wins in a season since 2015, it’s surely been a tremendous year for the Indians, but it ended a little bit shorter than they surely would have liked.

