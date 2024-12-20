Jackson and St. Vincent to meet in Holiday Classic final

The First State Community Bank Holiday Classic comes to a close on Friday, Dec. 20, as St. Vincent meets Jackson in a battle of the Indians.
St. Vincent dominated throughout the tournament. After mauling Meridian and sacking Saxony Lutheran in the first two rounds, St. Vincent decimated Delta’s defenses in a 68-31 semifinal win on Wednesday, Dec. 18.
St. Vincent made nine 3-pointers, led by senior guard Haley Emmendorfer and Brie Rubel, who each scored 15 points.
As seemingly easy as the first three games have seemed, the tilt with the other Tribe won’t be nearly as such for these Indians.
“I know they're hustlers,” St. Vincent head coach Mel Kirn said. “[Jackson head coach Angela Fulton’s] done a great job with them girls and they got a lot of young girls. I watched them tonight against Woodland, and they're poised. They don't make a lot of mistakes, you know. They're gonna be a good test for us.“
As the top seed of the tournament, Jackson only had to play two games to reach the final round. Jackson plundered Perryville and took Woodland to the woodshed in a 63-20 semifinal win.
Jackson was led by both Camryn Alsdorf and Addison Henderson, who each scored 12 points. In Fulton’s second year as head coach, Jackson has won the SEMO Conference and has an opportunity to end 2024 with another tournament championship.
“Defensively, we’ve got to clean up a lot,” Fulton said. “We know if we want to have a chance, we're gonna have to clean it up defensively and not give them easy buckets at the line. That'll be our No. 1 key we focus on.”
Delta will take on Woodland in the third place game at 7 p.m. The Ladycats previously defeated the Cardinals 66-54 in the Lady Devil Invitational on Dec. 9.
All of Woodland’s 20 points came from three players, Mallary Barks (8), Addyson Massa (6) and Tallie Johnson (6).
Delta was led by Grace Ancell and Jade Berry, who split the scoring duties with 10 points each.
Perryville and Cape Central will face off in the fifth place game at 5:30 p.m. The Tigers returned to .500 on the season with a 51-33 win over Saxony Lutheran on Tuesday, Dec. 17, their second win over the Crusaders of the season.
Jaime Dawson-Ide led the Tigers with 17 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Moss also scored 13 points for Cape Central.
The Pirates reached the fifth place game by beating Scott County Central 50-33 on Tuesday, led by Aby Amberger’s 29 points.
Chester will play Kelly in the consolation final to start Friday’s slate at 4 p.m. Led by Cecily Hall’s 22 points, the Hawks defeated Oak Ridge 66-54 in the consolation semifinals. Chester defeated Meadow Heights 43-25 despite Jaycee Shelton leading the Panthers with 13 points.
