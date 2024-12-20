Jackson and St. Vincent to meet in Holiday Classic final

The First State Community Bank Holiday Classic comes to a close on Friday, Dec. 20, as St. Vincent meets Jackson in a battle of the Indians.

St. Vincent dominated throughout the tournament. After mauling Meridian and sacking Saxony Lutheran in the first two rounds, St. Vincent decimated Delta’s defenses in a 68-31 semifinal win on Wednesday, Dec. 18.

St. Vincent made nine 3-pointers, led by senior guard Haley Emmendorfer and Brie Rubel, who each scored 15 points.

As seemingly easy as the first three games have seemed, the tilt with the other Tribe won’t be nearly as such for these Indians.

“I know they're hustlers,” St. Vincent head coach Mel Kirn said. “[Jackson head coach Angela Fulton’s] done a great job with them girls and they got a lot of young girls. I watched them tonight against Woodland, and they're poised. They don't make a lot of mistakes, you know. They're gonna be a good test for us.“

As the top seed of the tournament, Jackson only had to play two games to reach the final round. Jackson plundered Perryville and took Woodland to the woodshed in a 63-20 semifinal win.

Jackson was led by both Camryn Alsdorf and Addison Henderson, who each scored 12 points. In Fulton’s second year as head coach, Jackson has won the SEMO Conference and has an opportunity to end 2024 with another tournament championship.