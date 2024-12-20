All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
SportsDecember 20, 2024

Jackson and St. Vincent to meet in Holiday Classic final

St. Vincent and Jackson face off in the First State Community Bank Holiday Classic final on Dec. 20. Both teams showcased dominant performances, setting up an exciting clash of the top seeds.

Tony Capobianco avatar
Tony Capobianco
St. Vincent’s Brie Rubel puts up a shot in the FSCB Holiday Classic on Monday, Dec. 16, at the Show Me Center.
St. Vincent’s Brie Rubel puts up a shot in the FSCB Holiday Classic on Monday, Dec. 16, at the Show Me Center. Cole Lee ~ clee@semoball.com

The First State Community Bank Holiday Classic comes to a close on Friday, Dec. 20, as St. Vincent meets Jackson in a battle of the Indians.

St. Vincent dominated throughout the tournament. After mauling Meridian and sacking Saxony Lutheran in the first two rounds, St. Vincent decimated Delta’s defenses in a 68-31 semifinal win on Wednesday, Dec. 18.

St. Vincent made nine 3-pointers, led by senior guard Haley Emmendorfer and Brie Rubel, who each scored 15 points.

As seemingly easy as the first three games have seemed, the tilt with the other Tribe won’t be nearly as such for these Indians.

“I know they're hustlers,” St. Vincent head coach Mel Kirn said. “[Jackson head coach Angela Fulton’s] done a great job with them girls and they got a lot of young girls. I watched them tonight against Woodland, and they're poised. They don't make a lot of mistakes, you know. They're gonna be a good test for us.“

As the top seed of the tournament, Jackson only had to play two games to reach the final round. Jackson plundered Perryville and took Woodland to the woodshed in a 63-20 semifinal win.

Jackson was led by both Camryn Alsdorf and Addison Henderson, who each scored 12 points. In Fulton’s second year as head coach, Jackson has won the SEMO Conference and has an opportunity to end 2024 with another tournament championship.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“Defensively, we’ve got to clean up a lot,” Fulton said. “We know if we want to have a chance, we're gonna have to clean it up defensively and not give them easy buckets at the line. That'll be our No. 1 key we focus on.”

Delta will take on Woodland in the third place game at 7 p.m. The Ladycats previously defeated the Cardinals 66-54 in the Lady Devil Invitational on Dec. 9.

All of Woodland’s 20 points came from three players, Mallary Barks (8), Addyson Massa (6) and Tallie Johnson (6).

Delta was led by Grace Ancell and Jade Berry, who split the scoring duties with 10 points each.

Perryville and Cape Central will face off in the fifth place game at 5:30 p.m. The Tigers returned to .500 on the season with a 51-33 win over Saxony Lutheran on Tuesday, Dec. 17, their second win over the Crusaders of the season.

Jaime Dawson-Ide led the Tigers with 17 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Moss also scored 13 points for Cape Central.

The Pirates reached the fifth place game by beating Scott County Central 50-33 on Tuesday, led by Aby Amberger’s 29 points.

Chester will play Kelly in the consolation final to start Friday’s slate at 4 p.m. Led by Cecily Hall’s 22 points, the Hawks defeated Oak Ridge 66-54 in the consolation semifinals. Chester defeated Meadow Heights 43-25 despite Jaycee Shelton leading the Panthers with 13 points.

Advertisement
Related
SportsDec. 20
SEMO MBB opens conference play with 79-72 win over Eastern I...
SportsDec. 20
Panthers pounce on Redhawks to start OVC slate
SportsDec. 19
Wessell, Jackson wrestling surge at Missouri/Illinois Challe...
SportsDec. 19
Phoenix Beal's uphill battle: transforming Zalma basketball ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Redhawks' 3-point shooting cause for concern entering conference slate
SportsDec. 18
Redhawks' 3-point shooting cause for concern entering conference slate
Rams dominate Hawks 87-47, end eight-game losing streak against rivals
SportsDec. 18
Rams dominate Hawks 87-47, end eight-game losing streak against rivals
Kelly makes big splash in first home wrestling dual meet
SportsDec. 18
Kelly makes big splash in first home wrestling dual meet
Longtime baseball coach tabbed to replace retiring Jackson athletic director
SportsDec. 17
Longtime baseball coach tabbed to replace retiring Jackson athletic director
Oak Ridge hoops defeat Crystal City for first win of season
SportsDec. 17
Oak Ridge hoops defeat Crystal City for first win of season
Notre Dame GBB bounces back, hands Chaffee first loss 50-42
SportsDec. 17
Notre Dame GBB bounces back, hands Chaffee first loss 50-42
Brendan Terry’s 17 points leads SEMO to win over SMWC in OVC tuneup
SportsDec. 16
Brendan Terry’s 17 points leads SEMO to win over SMWC in OVC tuneup
COLUMN: St. Vincent's 99-point win a once in a lifetime anomaly
SportsDec. 16
COLUMN: St. Vincent's 99-point win a once in a lifetime anomaly
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy