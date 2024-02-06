Jackson All-State wide receiver Kai Crowe commits to Truman State

JACKSON — Kai Crowe is headed to Truman State University.
The Jackson senior wide receiver officially signed his national letter of intent on Thursday, Jan. 30, at Jackson High School — one week after verbally announcing his commitment via the X app.
“It's kind of a sigh of relief just getting it done with the stressful part and just choosing the college,” Crowe said. “I'm excited for the next chapter.”
Arguably the top wide receiver in Southeast Missouri over the past two seasons, Crowe is a two-time Class 6 All-State selection and a three-time All-SEMO Conference selection. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound wideout’s dynamic play helped lift the Indians to back-to-back District 1 championships and Class 6 state quarterfinal appearances.
The Truman State fit is one that makes sense in terms of coaching lineage, as well. Crowe’s high school coach Ryan Nesbitt is brothers with current Bulldog head coach Kellen Nesbitt, who took over the program after their father Gregg retired in 2024.
“I had a unique relationship with him,” Ryan Nesbitt said of Crowe. “But that’s with all of our kids. We're in the relationship business, but he's had a lot of growth just as a young man, as a young person, and I’m really proud of his maturation the two years that I was here and got to be with him. So, really excited to get to watch those games every weekend. Great academic institution and, again, an opportunity for him to grow at the next level.”
A production machine, Crowe tallied 53 receptions for 890 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns (1,056 all-purpose yards) as a senior to help anchor a Jackson offense that averaged 40 points per game. As a junior, he caught 67 passes for 1,284 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Crowe also received Division II scholarship offers from Missouri Western and Minnesota State, but felt that Truman State was superior in terms of both athletics and academics.
“At the end of the day I'm not just a football player and school matters,” Crowe said. “Truman State's got good academics and they're really good in the Health Science Department. That's what I want to major in, so that’s what kind of pulled me away from those other colleges.”
He follows in the footsteps of former Jackson All-State wide receiver Jordan Kent, who is currently a standout at Southwest Baptist University. Crowe says that the opportunity to blossom as a player at a decorated program like Jackson has been more than valuable.
“It was awesome,” Crowe said. “I mean, I wouldn't be where I'm at if it weren't for the coaches that coached me.”
A Division II program on the rise, Truman State has had seven-straight winning seasons and has produced elite-level talent in recent years, including former University of Missouri record-breaking running back and current Los Angeles Ram Cody Schrader.
Crowe will also have the opportunity to be groomed and coached by a former professional wide receiver.
“The receivers coach (Greg Hardin) was a college football receiver and he went to the XFL,” Crowe said. “He knows a lot about football, so I think just the football IQ and really learning the game can come well from him.”
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.