CAPE GIRARDEAU — While it wasn’t the end result they wanted, the Sikeston Lady Bulldogs are in a much better spot than when head coach Vaughn Shephard first started his career.

Landri Hammontree and Marlie Crook each finished with a team-high eight points as No. 6 seed Sikeston fell to No. 3 seed Farmington 53-26 in the Class 5 District 1 quarterfinals on Thursday, Mar. 6, at Cape Central High School.

“It's something to build on,” Shephard said. “I know we have a few seniors and two starters that are going to be gone. We have Kennedi Sims, Marlie Crook, and some young players coming back, but you never know what could happen, especially with girls' basketball. I think we can build on just the intensity and the way we play coming out. The games look different sometimes with intensity, and we didn't do it a lot this year, but in the second half of the season we did that. We built on that throughout the season and won some big games.”

Hammontree, a senior, ends her high school career as one of Sikeston’s most decorated female athletes as the program’s all-time leading scorer after surpassing the 1,000-point mark as early as her junior year in 2024.

With her and Crook leading the way, the Lady Bulldogs (15-11) bowed out of the year with their first winning season since 2022 when the program finished 17-7. Kennedi Sims added six points in the effort.

“Unfortunately, it didn't end like we wanted to,” Shephard said. “Farmington is a great team and well-coached. We knew what we had to do to come in to win the ball game, but we did some of those things, and then we just failed in the other departments. But I am proud of my girls.”