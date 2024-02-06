Southeast Missouri State University hopes to spoil Samford's Ohio Valley Conference debut tonight when the squads begin OVC play in Birmingham, Ala.

If the winless Indians don't, then coach Tim Billings figures they could be in big trouble.

"This is a critical game for us," Billings said. "We really need to win it."

What before the season looked to perhaps be an easy mark for the Indians (0-4) now has the potential to be a struggle against the improved Bulldogs (2-1), a first-year OVC member.

While Southeast, the OVC preseason favorite, slogged through its rugged non-conference schedule without a victory, Samford -- picked to finish eighth in the nine-team league -- already has won half as many games as it did all of last year. And the Bulldogs were impressive in their lone loss, 37-17 at Division I-A San Diego State last Saturday. The squads were tied 17-17 late in the third quarter.

"They're a much improved football team," Billings said. "We're going to have to play well to beat them. But the good thing is, if we play well, it should be a game we have a good opportunity to win."

Billings knows, however, that the Indians will have little chance at victory if they don't finally get their struggling offense going.

After averaging 34.7 points per game last year, Southeast has scored just 23 points -- including two touchdowns -- in four games. The Indians rank 119th nationally out of 121 Division I-AA teams in scoring with an average of 5.75 points per contest.

"The bottom line is we have to start scoring some points or it's going to be a long year," Billings said. "But I feel good about the way our offense moved the ball last game, and I really think we're close to breaking out. Hopefully this will be the week."

Southeast racked up a season-high 365 yards last Saturday against Southwest Missouri State but scored just one touchdown during a 17-10 home loss.

"When you get 365 yards, you should probably score about 28 points," Billings said. "We get close to the end zone but we just can't get in."

Samford hasn't had that problem this year. The Bulldogs lead the OVC in scoring with an average of 30.7 points per contest, although their per-game total offensive output of 320.3 yards is not much higher than Southeast's 302.5.

The Bulldogs have several dangerous offensive weapons, led by quarterback Ray Nelson and wide receiver Efrem Hill.