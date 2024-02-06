After three nonleague victories this week allowed Southeast Missouri State University to extend its record winning streak, the Indians are ready to jump back into Ohio Valley Conference schedule with their first road action of the OVC schedule.
The Indians (16-8, 2-0) and Eastern Kentucky (12-14, 1-1) will have a three-game weekend series in Richmond, Ky. There will be a noon doubleheader today and a noon single contest Sunday.
Southeast has won 13 straight games to tie the school record set by the 1973 squad.
"We're going to try and keep it alive, but the main thing is we want to keep improving for the conference," senior shortstop Zach Borowiak said.
After getting off to a slow start against a rugged early schedule, the Indians have been clicking on most cylinders in recent weeks.
The biggest area of improvement for the Indians during their long winning streak is a pitching staff that lost much of its key personnel from last year.
It wasn't long ago that Southeast's team earned-run average was in the 8.00 neighborhood. Now it's down to 4.90.
"The pitching is really coming together," said ace left-hander Tim Alvarez, who will start today's nine-inning opener.
Alvarez, the Indians' only experienced returning pitcher after Donnie Fuller suffered an early-season shoulder injury, has been brilliant with an 8-0 record and 1.15 ERA.
Other hurlers have also been strong in recent outings, including first-year Indians Bill Clayton and Jon Nourie.
Clayton, a right-handed transfer from Southern Illinois, will start today's seven-inning second game. He worked five shutout innings during last weekend's opening OVC series against Tennessee Tech before being lifted in the sixth after giving up three runs.
Nourie, a left-handed junior-college transfer, will start Sunday's nine-inning series finale. After struggling early in the year, Nourie has been sharp recently, including Tuesday's complete-game, 13-strikeout performance at Lipscomb.
"Our pitching is really coming together, and it hasn't just been a few guys," Southeast coach Mark Hogan said.
Southeast's offense also continues to pick up the pace as the Indians are inching ever closer to a .300 batting average.
Borowiak has taken over the team lead with a .352 mark, and he also leads the way in home runs (5), doubles (11) and runs batted in (25).
"We've just really been playing well," Hogan said, "and hopefully we can keep it up."
The Indians have their work cut out against Eastern Kentucky because the Colonels feature one of the OVC's most potent offenses with a .313 batting average, led by Josh Anderson, who is hitting .457.
"They'll be solid, and they always swing the bats," Hogan said. "I respect their club, and we'll have to play well."
