After three nonleague victories this week allowed Southeast Missouri State University to extend its record winning streak, the Indians are ready to jump back into Ohio Valley Conference schedule with their first road action of the OVC schedule.

The Indians (16-8, 2-0) and Eastern Kentucky (12-14, 1-1) will have a three-game weekend series in Richmond, Ky. There will be a noon doubleheader today and a noon single contest Sunday.

Southeast has won 13 straight games to tie the school record set by the 1973 squad.

"We're going to try and keep it alive, but the main thing is we want to keep improving for the conference," senior shortstop Zach Borowiak said.

After getting off to a slow start against a rugged early schedule, the Indians have been clicking on most cylinders in recent weeks.

The biggest area of improvement for the Indians during their long winning streak is a pitching staff that lost much of its key personnel from last year.

It wasn't long ago that Southeast's team earned-run average was in the 8.00 neighborhood. Now it's down to 4.90.

"The pitching is really coming together," said ace left-hander Tim Alvarez, who will start today's nine-inning opener.

Alvarez, the Indians' only experienced returning pitcher after Donnie Fuller suffered an early-season shoulder injury, has been brilliant with an 8-0 record and 1.15 ERA.