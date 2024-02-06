In first game without Baylor,Cubs lose

ATLANTA -- After firing manager Don Baylor and minus Sammy Sosa because of a family emergency, Chicago lost again, falling to Atlanta 4-3.

The Cubs dismissed Baylor earlier in the day and replaced him with Bruce Kimm, but the move didn't pay immediate dividends. Kimm, who moves up from Triple-A Iowa, won't be with the team until today. Bench coach Rene Lachemann ran the team in the interim, and the Cubs lost for the ninth time in 11 games to fall a season-worst 16 games below .500 (34-50).

Sosa originally was in the lineup, but traveled back to Chicago for a family emergency. Team spokesman Chuck Wasserstrom said the slugging right fielder wasn't expected to return to Atlanta for the final two games of the series. He missed his first game of the season.

Reds 8, Brewers 6

CINCINNATI -- Adam Dunn hit a solo homer and a two-run double off the top of the 40-foot wall in center field, leading Cincinnati.

Pirates 4, Astros 3

PITTSBURGH -- Aramis Ramirez, booed loudly after his throwing error led to three Houston runs, hit a go-ahead homer off Pedro Borbon (2-2) and drove in two runs.

Mets 5, Marlins 3

MIAMI -- Tony Tarasco's homer and A.J. Burnett's wildness helped New York beat Florida and gave Michael Bacsik (1-0) his first major league victory.