Perryville junior goalkeeper and captain Waylon Huber loves the thrill of defending penalty kicks.

He stands on his toes in anticipation, eyeing the opposing striker with heightened focus. As his nerves rapidly rise, he can feel his heart pound and push through the number zero printed on the center of his baby blue kit.

All this before the ball is even kicked towards him.

"Nerves are always a thing. The mental game is huge," Huber said. "You got to know what you're doing at all times and what you're going to do with the ball. It plays a big factor in goalkeeping."

Huber only had two games end on penalty kicks, and he won both of them. Ironically, the Pirates' season ended last year on penalty kicks against Saxony Lutheran without Huber who had left the game in the first half due to injury.

Both he and the Pirates enter the Class 2 District 1 Tournament with as many wins this year as last year but with twice as much motivation to return to the state tournament for the first time since 2021.