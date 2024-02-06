Clemson University head football coach Dabo Swinney’s first-ever non-quarterback transfer portal pickup is coming straight out of Cape Girardeau.

Southeast Missouri State wide receiver Tristan Smith announced his decision to transfer to Clemson on Monday, Dec. 16.

“I’m very thankful,” said Smith, who has one year of NCAA eligibility remaining. “SEMO has always been super supportive. I had a great coaching staff. It’s a small town here, so I feel like my time here was the best it could be and I’m very thankful for that.”

The 2024 second-team All-Big South-Ohio Valley Conference selection played in 11 games for the Redhawks in 2024 after spending the previous two seasons at renowned junior college Hutchinson Community College in Kansas.

Alongside senior Dorian Anderson and sophomore Cam Pedro, Smith helped propel one of the nation’s top FCS receiving corps after posting a gaudy 76-934-6 stat line while leading the team with 84.9 receiving yards per game. The junior capped off his brief, yet impactful stint at SEMO with a career-high 10 receptions for 139 yards against Illinois State in the opening round of the FCS playoffs.

Perhaps what the program may miss the most about Smith, though, is his infectious personality.

“He’s probably the most unique personality in my room,” second-year SEMO wide receivers coach Desmond Noird said in October. “He loves to talk, loves to make people laugh. He’s really the life of the receiver room, honestly. So, he brings good energy. The guys like him and the team likes him.”

SEMO wide receiver Tristan Smith after a big catch against Western Illinois on Saturday, Nov. 16, at Houck Field. Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com

The lengthy 6-foot-5, 205-pound wideout brings both quality size and production to Clemson and can be a spark plug to the Tigers’ aerial attack due to his unique ability to stretch the field and be a go-to contested-catch machine.

“A deep threat, a red zone threat,” Smith said of what Clemson fans should expect to get with him. “Just somebody that can do it on and off the field. A leader. Somebody who can just come in and help the receiving corps get better. They already got some elite guys like Antonio (Williams), TJ (Moore) and Bryant Wesco. Just being able to add to that is going to be scary.”