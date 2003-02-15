DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- Rusty Wallace was booted 30 spots down the starting grid for the Daytona 500, and his crew chief was fined $10,000 for using an illegal carburetor in his qualifying race.

The carburetor in Wallace's car did not meet the minimum size requirements when it was inspected after his fourth-place finish in Thursday's qualifying race.

NASCAR on Friday disqualified his finish -- stripping him of his $28,720 in prize money -- and forced him to use a provisional to start Sunday's season-opening race.

He was due to start eighth, but will now start 38th. The movement minimally affected the rest of the 43-car field.

"We're just embarrassed about the whole thing," Wallace, of Fenton, Mo., said. "Mentally, I'm a little down right now. I'm OK with the penalty, I just hate that it happened."

The specifications for restrictor-plate races are different than any other tracks on the circuit, and Winston Cup director John Darby said the carburetor that crew chief Billy Wilburn used would be legal next weekend at North Carolina Speedway.

NASCAR did not dock any points from Wallace; since the season hasn't started, he doesn't even have any. That's a break from the pattern it began last season of docking 25 points in the penalty process.

"I don't know if we want to dip into the world of starting somebody out in negative points," Darby said.

Wilburn said the deduction of points was what the team feared most.

"We're just ecstatic they didn't take any points," he said. "We did not want to start the year in a hole like that."

The decision was announced four hours after the garage closed Friday, so Wallace's crew was forced to play the waiting game for most of the day, not even putting the car on the track.

Wallace made a brief visit to the track, stopping in the NASCAR hauler for an update before walking over to his garage stall and peering under the hood as his team changed the engine.

The frustration was clear on Wilburn's face, though, as he scraped a decal off the front fender. He was unsure of what NASCAR had found wrong with the carburetor and insisted if there was a problem, it was unintentional and not an attempt to cheat.