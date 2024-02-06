Howe’s double-double leads Oak Ridge GBB past Kelly 51-36

BENTON — When Oak Ridge girls’ basketball has needed an offensive lift in recent weeks, senior Reagan Howe has often been one of the few to answer the call.

She did it again, and then some, dropping 14 points, 10 rebounds, three steals, and three blocked shots to help the Blue Jays ease by Kelly 51-36 on Thursday night at Kelly High School.

The victory marks Oak Ridge’s first-ever win over Kelly in program history.

“Since I’ve came back, I haven’t been as aggressive as I usually am,” said Howe, who was sidelined with a left knee injury for Oak Ridge’s 66-54 loss to Kelly at the Holiday Classic Tournament last month. “I’ve been working on being able to make those passes and find my teammates open. The great thing about our team is we have lots of players who can score. I’ve been working on feeding my guards and my posts, and just taking it to the whole lineup.”

For Oak Ridge, it’s been highly beneficial getting a piece like Howe back in the starting lineup. The future Mineral Area College Cardinal, who is also a two-time Class 1 All-State volleyball selection, suffered cartilage damage on her knee during the fifth game of the season at Charleston and was forced to sit out for “about a month.”

Since then, she has been on a roll.

On Thursday, Howe and the BlueJays’ scoring prowess were on full display. Oak Ridge (9-7) took an 11-point lead into halftime and led by as many as 17 points late in the fourth quarter.

Star senior Madyson Ruehling complimented Howe’s double-double performance with a game-high 17 points, while junior Jayleigh Price contributed 10. Oak Ridge was efficient in the paint for most of the night with consistent ball movement and dominant rebounding paving the way.