CAPE GIRARDEAU – Jeromy McDowell took a step back on the Houck Stadium turf after football practice and took a moment to think about what he was going to say next. The question was simple yet sophisticated: how did the former SEMO quarterback become one of the top offensive coordinators at the FCS level?

McDowell, SEMO’s seventh-year play-caller, offered what was understandably a broad answer. He mentioned growing up in Bonne Terre. He mentioned being recruited by and falling in love with SEMO while he was a player in high school. He mentioned springboarding from coaching at his high school alma mater to landing an OC job at a Division II program out west. And he mentioned his first run with Tom Matukewicz, one that paved the path to him being the man entrusted with SEMO’s offensive future back when he was hired in December of 2017.

From there it took a path that is now on its way to Nissan Stadium, where No. 11 SEMO will play No. 25 Tennessee State for the outright Big South-Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) championship Saturday afternoon.

SEMO offensive coordinator Jeromy McDowell watches his offense run a play during practice on Tuesday, Nov. 19. Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com

McDowell was a standout quarterback at North County High School, who reached the 1997 Class 4 State Championship game when he was a sophomore. One of former SEMO head coach Tim Billings’ first recruits, McDowell decided to play quarterback for the Redhawks upon graduating from high school in 2000. McDowell had a promising redshirt-freshman season and averaged 186.5 passing yards per game, which currently ranks seventh in single-season program history.

Then a string of unfortunate setbacks kept him off the field.

“I had shoulder and knee surgery after the season was over,” McDowell said. “And then my sophomore year in Week 1, I blew my knee out again and had surgery. Then I tried to come back the following spring and hurt my shoulder again, so I was just riddled with injuries. I'd never been hurt before in my life until I came down here, and then two knee surgeries and two surgeries on my throwing shoulder. That was kind of that.”

Billings asked McDowell to be a graduate assistant for the Redhawks after he finished school, but he was set on earning a living through his business degree and wanted “nothing to do with coaching” after leaving college.

Then, in 2004, when McDowell ended up helping his alma mater North County as a quarterbacks coach, he learned something about himself that would ultimately change his life.

“I fell in love with helping guys,” he said. “I fell in love with coaching, so I actually went back to school in the evenings to get my teaching degree because I had business, so I ended up getting my business ed. so I could teach. And then that's when I became a head coach.”

From 2009-2013, McDowell took the head coaching reigns at North County and led the Raiders to back-to-back conference championships and Class 4 District 1 finals appearances in 2012 and 2013.

That’s when McDowell felt it was time to take the whole coaching thing a little more seriously. He was soon contacted by his former SEMO offensive coordinator Russ Martin, who was the head coach at Division II Colorado Mesa at the time and asked McDowell to join his staff.

“My wife is amazing, and I have twins who were not quite in kindergarten yet,” McDowell said. “So, she said, ‘if we're gonna do the college thing, we’ve got to do it now.’ Then we just picked up and moved out there and haven't looked back since.”

Following two seasons as the wide receivers coach, Colorado Mesa won the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) title in McDowell’s first year as the offensive coordinator in 2016. Though he had a brief stint as the program’s play-caller from 2016-2017, McDowell’s impact on the team and in the system was evident. In those two seasons, the Mavericks won nine games each year, while averaging 41.3 points per game in 2016 and 46.4 points per game in 2017.

Then Matukewicz reached out.