Advance got a late field goal to fall through to rally past Meadow Heights for a 61-60 victory on Dec. 27 at the Show Me Center.

It was looking rather bleak for the Meadow Heights boys’ basketball team in its Dec. 27 match-up against Advance. The Panthers were trailing 50-39 after three quarters following a 3-pointer from the Hornets’ Brodie Rodgers ahead of the horn.

The Panthers responded by outscoring Advance 21-9 in the fourth quarter. That was enough to grab a 60-58 lead in the closing seconds, but the Hornets split a pair of free throws and a late field goal from junior Morgan Swinford bounced in with less than five seconds remaining, allowing no. 15 seed Advance to escape with a 61-60 victory. The Panthers were unable to get a shot attempt off following the Hornets’ go-ahead bucket.

While the lead entering the fourth quarter appeared safe for the Hornets, the Panthers showed resiliency in turning the 11-point deficit into a late lead.

“Our players lost a little bit of their focus,” said Advance coach Dalton Wilson. “We stopped running our actions and kind of lost our spacing. A lot of these guys haven’t been in this situation a lot. They’ve got a lot of confidence for a 15th seed. They were ready to come out and play. It was a good turnaround (for us).”

Hunter Rodgers led the Hornets with 17 points while Jameson Hamlin collected 12 points. Also in double figures for Advance were Brison Winchester (11 points) and Brodie Rodgers (10 points).

Meadow Heights’ senior Braeden Hays led all scorers with 26 points. He made four of the Panther’s seven 3-pointers. Maison Whitener contributed 18 points.

“This one stings,” Meadow Heights coach Gary Poyner said after the one-point defeat, which dropped his squad to 3-5 this year. “I’m going to be quite honest. This one stings. This is one where we battled back, we had the lead, we were in control and we gave it away. I don’t mean that negatively toward Advance because they come out, busted their butts, played hard, and got after it, but a couple of things happened and we gave it away.”