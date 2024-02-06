In the heart of Cape Girardeau, the Show Me Center presents itself as the palace of Southeast Missouri State athletics.

From their time as a tribe to the day Cape’s crimson flock first took flight 20 years ago, the second floor of the home of Redhawks basketball is the SEMO Hall of Fame.

University officials, supportive dignitaries and the current class met up for the annual Southeast Missouri Athletics Hall of Fame Induction Dinner & Ceremony on Friday, Feb. 14. Zach Borowiak (baseball, 2000-03), Antonius Cleveland (basketball, 2013-17), Emily Scannell (volleyball, 2000-03) Carroll Williams (coach, 1968-75, 1975-81, 1990-2005) and the late Paul Ebaugh (football/track, 1962-67) were all honored as the Class of 2024.

“It’s the most humbling and appreciative honor a man can get,” Williams said.

The eldest of the bunch, Williams spent five decades at SEMO as a coach for the golf team and men’s basketball team and was an acting athletic director.

“Coaches don’t ever start their career wanting to be in the Hall of Fame,” Williams said. “They start wanting to win ball games, teach kids to do those kinds of things, but we get something like this, it’s a tremendous honor that’s irreplaceable.”

Williams first enrolled at SEMO in 1955 and has been involved in the teaching and coaching ranks in the area for 67 years.

“God gave you two hands, one to give and one to receive,” Williams said. “Almost all of the coaches that have ever been here have given more with that hand than they ever received.”

A fixture in the community, Williams has seen the University grow both in academics and athletics. As a student in the 1950s, Williams was one of 1,500 and only two coaches were tasked with leading the athletic department. Now, SEMO has nearly 10,000 students and each sport comes with a full coaching staff.

“It’s the city and the school, I think, that typifies the country,” Williams said. “You come in, you work hard, you do the right things, you conduct yourself in the manner you should and you’ll move onto a lot of different things.”Scannell and Borowaik were honored for being a part of two of the biggest upsets in school history. The volleyball team defeated North Carolina in the 2000 NCAA Tournament and the baseball team opened the 2002 NCAA Regionals with an upset over Alabama.

“You truly set the standard,” SEMO athletic director Brady Barke said while addressing the Hall of Fame class.