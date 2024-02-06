The time has come for Southeast Missouri State men’s basketball to defend its honor, entering the final two home games and final four league games of the season as the undisputed No. 1 team in the Ohio Valley Conference.
It’s been an uphill battle, but the Redhawks’ magnificent seven-game winning streak has brought them back into the top-of-conference picture, now as the top team in the OVC at 12-4 in conference play.
Behind them, SIU Edwardsville and Little Rock (both 11-5) contend a ravenous conference that has been cannibalistic in its efforts to find parity. Spoiler Alert: It’s been insanely successful.
It’s no more apparent than when a team tied for sixth place could enter a tie for first in a perfect scenario that the league is on an even playing field, and that could be a big cause for concern if one is a comfortable Redhawks fan.
That being said, there’s a lot to be hopeful for. According to BartTorvik’s prediction machine, SEMO has a nearly 84% chance to secure a share of the OVC regular-season title and another 53% chance to win it outright.
Entering the final four games of the season, those numbers will only continue to go up if SEMO keeps winning. Seven consecutive wins rank as a tie for first among Redhawks’ winning streaks since moving up to Division I, and a win Thursday, Feb. 20, would break that tie.
This weekend brings Western Illinois (tied for last in OVC play) and Lindenwood (tied for sixth) to town for the final two games at the Show Me Center this season.
The last time SEMO matched up with Western Illinois was earlier this season in Macomb, Illinois, where the men won 72-51 to begin the current win streak.
In that game, Brendan Terry dropped 19, Rob Martin 16 and TJ Biel 10, while Trey Deveaux (14) and Sean Smith (10) were the only two Leathernecks to break double digits.
That came as a surprise, considering Marko Maletic grades out to be one of the best players in the OVC, maybe even the best, with his incredible 48% rate from 3-point land. He ranks second in the nation in 3-point percentage among those with more than 100 triples attempted.
At 4-12, the Leathernecks are tied for last in the OVC, but that isn’t telling the full story. Western Illinois has put together back-to-back victories over Southern Indiana and Morehead State.
If SEMO can hold Maletic down once more, (he scored nine in the first meeting), it should bode quite well for the Redhawks as they eye win No. 8 in a row.
That leads into Saturday, Feb. 22, when the Redhawks take on the Lindenwood Lions who have, for some reason, had SEMO’s number over the last few years.
Lindenwood is on a four-game winning streak in this rivalry, having defeated the Redhawks each year since moving to Division I and having already defeated them earlier this season in a 72-68 win in St. Charles.
That was, coincidentally, SEMO’s last loss. Since then, it’s been nothing but up, and coach Brad Korn’s guys are humming going into Saturday’s tilt with their biggest rival remaining in this new-look OVC.
Led by Jadis Jones’ 12.2 points per game and 6.1 rebounds per game, the Lions have been competitive within the OVC this year, getting another 12.3 points per game from Anias Futrell.
Last time out against Lindenwood, it was the offense that came up short. The Redhawks turned the ball over at one of the highest clips they have all season, and a 46% effort from the field didn’t make up for that stat.
With two wins this weekend, a share of the conference title would almost certainly be in their back pocket, but nothing is set in stone as this conference seems to get crazier by the week.
SEMO will tip off at 7:30 p.m. Thursday against Western Illinois and then at 3:45 p.m. Saturday against Lindenwood.
