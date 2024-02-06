The offseason allowed Corbin, who transferred from Iowa Central Community College in 2023, to work on his game amid the injury woes — and he took full advantage of it. Assistant coach Trevor Ezell, who was an integral part of Corbin’s recruiting process, has been with him since he joined the program.

“Caleb's interesting in the fact that he had a super successful freshman year in junior college,” said Ezell, a first-team All-OVC infielder for SEMO in 2018 before transferring to Arkansas as a senior. “He hit like .380, walked 50 times. … His numbers were incredible. And then he put a little pressure on himself and kind of lost his identity here. He’s the same height as me — 5-foot-8 — so he's not supposed to be hitting balls over the moon every day. I think he lost his identity a little bit, though. So, when he got here, he kind of just had to learn that a little bit. He was a little sped up. He was trying to be a guy that he wasn't, but once he realized who he was again, he was productive. Of course, he had the injury and has been working himself back into it, but I think he's finally getting more healthy to where he feels very comfortable and confident.”

As a hitter, Corbin said it took some time to fully adjust to Division I baseball. Along with the help of Ezell and teammates, such as his roommate and senior center fielder Michael Mugan, Corbin has taken a noticeable step forward in terms of mental approach, pitch recognition and improving his swinging mechanics.

“I’ve just had to really refine my approach,” Corbin said. “It was a reality check. It became like, ‘Hey, this is Division I baseball. If you get something on the corner (of the plate), you’ve gotta practice hitting that. You’ve gotta get to it and just take your hits. There's no more middle, middle.’ It was time to take my hits, and eventually get my balls out of the yard.”

It’s a progression that has turned many heads, especially head coach Andy Sawyers, who said Corbin is continuing to mold into the player he envisioned getting when the program brought him in two offseasons ago.

“I think he's had to learn how to be a professional hitter,” Sawyers said. “He played at a junior college that had a super short porch to left, and all they did was try to hit the ball in the air. And he's not big enough to do that. So, he's had to learn how to be a professional hitter and just hit in a bigger stadium and bigger yard against Division I pitching. It took him a while because he thought hitting was just trying to hit it as high in the air to left field as you possibly could, and most of those balls are out. So, he just had to adjust to a different style of play, which he has done very well.”

SEMO senior Caleb Corbin greets his teammates at home plate after mashing a home run against Evansville on Tuesday, Mar. 11, at Capaha Field. Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com

What also makes Corbin stand out from others is his toughness.

“He’s one tough dude,” Ezell said. “It's his background. He's from Iowa. He's a wrestler and I think he brings that mentality a little bit. He's just a tough kid. In the big moments, you don't really see him change that much. He has the same demeanor on his face. He doesn't get sped up and he just lets the game come to him more often than not.”

With a ton of returning production and a retooled roster, the Redhawks, currently on a four-game win streak, are continuing to set the bar for this season — they want to repeat as conference champions and get to Omaha for the College World Series.

Getting a healthier and better version of Corbin instantly improves their chances.

“It’s been a tough stretch, for sure,” Corbin said of his injury bugs. “But honestly, we’ve got a great group of guys and coaches that were there for me. There’s been some guys who have gone through it, too, and they've talked to me. Trev went through multiple surgeries, so he was just able to understand it. But it’s been a good start so far this year.”