Work ethic is important to BJ Ward. To have put in countless hours in the offseason. To have bounced back from an underwhelming freshman campaign. To have made his own mark.

Ward is off to one heck of a start.

The St. Louis native turned in his most complete game of the new season in SEMO’s 93-38 win over Crowley’s Ridge on Wednesday night at the Show Me Center. The 6-foot point guard stuffed the stat sheet with 11 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, and one steal against the Pioneers to earn his first-career double-double.

“Just getting in the gym basically,” said Ward of his noticeable turnaround this year. “I mean, my guys have been finding me all year, so just getting in the gym has been the biggest thing, and it’s honestly helped me out a lot.”

Ward has a permanent green light for SEMO. Through the first two weeks, the sophomore has 10 3s, which currently ranks 12th in the nation, and is draining 62.5% of his 3-point attempts. In fact, outside of Ward, SEMO is just 19-of-67 (28%) from shooting beyond the arc.

Not bad for a 19-year-old who only made two starts and shot 11 of 68 from long range as a freshman last season.

“It was just all work over the summer,” Ward said. “My coaches told me that after last year's last game when we played Southern Indiana. They told me I’ve just got to get back to work. Ever since then, I've been in the gym every day. So far, the work has been showing.”

SEMO sophomore BJ Ward fires away a 3-pointer against Crowley's Ridge on Wednesday, Nov. 13. Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com

There's always been a lot of internal optimism about Ward and what he could bring to the table as a Redhawk. He has scored in double figures in each of the first three games, which was last done at SEMO by two-time all-conference guard Phillip Russell back in 2022. The most impressive thing about Ward is his consistency. There's not a possession on either end where he's not fully invested or not trying to make a play for his team.

“He's Mr. Consistent,” head coach Brad Korn said. “I think the thing of it is he's played so high up to this point that even if he drops off a little bit, it's still going to be at a high level because he's been so consistent. But I think he's got the ability to really grow in some leadership aspects here just because he knows the game, he's put in the work and now he's got the confidence. Now he can demand it from his team.”

A touted high school recruit out of Chaminade College Prep, Ward was ranked among the top 10 point guards in the state of Missouri as a senior and helped lead the Red Devils to back-to-back Final Four appearances at the Class 6 state tournament.