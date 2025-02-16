‘He's a really good player:’ Rob Martin relishing career year at SEMO

For the season, Martin is currently averaging 13.5 points, four assists, two rebounds and one steal per game. He's also shooting 46% from the floor and 38% from 3-point range, while his 115 total assists currently rank second in the conference.

“He just always finds me and makes the right play,” Washington Jr. said. “He just puts everybody in position, not even just me. He can score the ball at a high level, so there's so much attention on him that it’s got to open up everybody else. He's kind of helped me with my facilitating a little bit by just watching him making his 3s and stuff like that. You can never be too knowledgeable.”

SEMO point guard Rob Martin dribbles the ball at half court behind teammate Teddy Washington Jr. on Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Show Me Center. Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com

Even after leading the team in scoring last season (11.9 points per game), Martin believes that there is more than the overall team success this year that has led to an uptick in individual production.

“Just being in the gym every day,” Martin said. “Just confidence and reps. I know that I can make shots at a high level. I feel like I was doing the same last year a little bit, but we are winning now, so I'm more efficient and more comfortable out there. Even getting in the gym on off days and making free throws, mid-ranges, 3-pointers… just getting more reps.”

Korn agreed and said that Martin’s stronger supporting cast has directly impacted his big junior year.

“Every team has a leading scorer,” Korn said. “A year ago, he was our leading scorer, but it was terrible, so that didn't mean much. So now, to be able to do it with a good team and other guys around you, it's made a big difference for him. I know he enjoys playing with the guys that he plays with because it's not just Rob. We’ve got a lot of guys that help make this thing go.”

From winning a MSHSAA Class 6 state title at Christian Brothers High School in 2022 to his brief stint at Indiana State to transferring to SEMO in 2023, Martin said there’s one area he’s significantly gotten better at since becoming a Redhawk: leadership.

“Just being the leader and seeing the floor,” he said. “Getting my guys involved and just going off what they have going in the game, and just feeding them. It opens up for me, so I feel like that's the main thing.”

SEMO junior Rob Martin dribbles around the perimeter against Tennessee Tech on Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Show Me Center. Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com

With the junior consistently churning out high-level performances, the Redhawks have done more than found a groove and are in prime position to run the table in the conference.

SEMO is currently 17-10 on the year and 12-4 in OVC action. The Redhawks are one game ahead of SIUE (18-9, 11-5) and Little Rock (17-10, 11-5) in the conference standings with four games to go, including a home matchup against Western Illinois (10-17, 4-12) on deck this Thursday, Feb. 20, at 7:30 p.m.

As for now, Martin and his teammates are aiming to make even more memories down the stretch possible — only a conference title and trip to the NCAA Tournament could make that happen.

“We just need to keep playing SEMO basketball,” Martin said. “Not getting brand new. Just defending at a high level, rebounding at a high level, taking care of the ball, and just doing what we did the last seven games. I feel like the score will take care of itself.”