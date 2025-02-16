‘He's a really good player:’ Rob Martin relishing career year at SEMO

The legend of Rob Martin continues to grow in Cape Girardeau.
Shortly after turning in yet another well-rounded performance in a Southeast Missouri State uniform following Saturday evening’s 83-69 win over Tennessee Tech, Martin made his way back onto the Show Me Center hardwood for postgame interviews.
After walking in, the junior point guard approached the line of reporters while standing beside teammates Braxton Stacker and Teddy Washington Jr. — interviews he deservedly earned after dazzling the lively home crowd whom he’s now played in front of 28 times throughout his Redhawk career.
With a smile as wide as the world, the humble, yet infectious Martin uttered two words that accurately sum up the current state of SEMO men's basketball.
“Pretty amazing,” he said.
Martin was once again dynamic in Saturday’s triumph, scoring 17 points, dishing out a game-high seven assists and grabbing four rebounds.
The St. Louis product's brilliance on the court has been a pivotal reason why SEMO currently sits atop the Ohio Valley Conference and is one of the hottest mid-majors in the nation. The Redhawks are currently on a seven-game winning streak — the program’s longest in the Division I era — and are a perfect 6-0 in conference since the second half of OVC play started. In that span, Martin is averaging 19 points and five assists per game. He is also shooting 55% from the field.
Think one player can’t make a big difference?
“I've talked about it before this whole season, but Rob has come to my office once a week outside of regular scheduled stuff,” head coach Brad Korn said. “I love to win, I’m hyper-competitive, but I also have to give values to the guys. So, the growth that he's had personally is showing now on the court too, and that's the most beautiful thing as a coach.
"He's a really good player. He's really understanding the game. The game is slowing down for him, and so now you add his skill set to the game and the brain, and, ultimately, you’re seeing the level of player that he really is.”
Before the beginning of the 2024-25 campaign, Martin was selected to the OVC Preseason “Players to Watch” list and has undoubtedly lived up to the billing. Aside from a career-high 29 points in an 87-82 loss to Chattanooga on Nov. 17, Martin had a modest start to the year after averaging nine points on just 38% shooting through the first 12 games.
Then he flipped a switch.
For the season, Martin is currently averaging 13.5 points, four assists, two rebounds and one steal per game. He's also shooting 46% from the floor and 38% from 3-point range, while his 115 total assists currently rank second in the conference.
“He just always finds me and makes the right play,” Washington Jr. said. “He just puts everybody in position, not even just me. He can score the ball at a high level, so there's so much attention on him that it’s got to open up everybody else. He's kind of helped me with my facilitating a little bit by just watching him making his 3s and stuff like that. You can never be too knowledgeable.”
Even after leading the team in scoring last season (11.9 points per game), Martin believes that there is more than the overall team success this year that has led to an uptick in individual production.
“Just being in the gym every day,” Martin said. “Just confidence and reps. I know that I can make shots at a high level. I feel like I was doing the same last year a little bit, but we are winning now, so I'm more efficient and more comfortable out there. Even getting in the gym on off days and making free throws, mid-ranges, 3-pointers… just getting more reps.”
Korn agreed and said that Martin’s stronger supporting cast has directly impacted his big junior year.
“Every team has a leading scorer,” Korn said. “A year ago, he was our leading scorer, but it was terrible, so that didn't mean much. So now, to be able to do it with a good team and other guys around you, it's made a big difference for him. I know he enjoys playing with the guys that he plays with because it's not just Rob. We’ve got a lot of guys that help make this thing go.”
From winning a MSHSAA Class 6 state title at Christian Brothers High School in 2022 to his brief stint at Indiana State to transferring to SEMO in 2023, Martin said there’s one area he’s significantly gotten better at since becoming a Redhawk: leadership.
“Just being the leader and seeing the floor,” he said. “Getting my guys involved and just going off what they have going in the game, and just feeding them. It opens up for me, so I feel like that's the main thing.”
With the junior consistently churning out high-level performances, the Redhawks have done more than found a groove and are in prime position to run the table in the conference.
SEMO is currently 17-10 on the year and 12-4 in OVC action. The Redhawks are one game ahead of SIUE (18-9, 11-5) and Little Rock (17-10, 11-5) in the conference standings with four games to go, including a home matchup against Western Illinois (10-17, 4-12) on deck this Thursday, Feb. 20, at 7:30 p.m.
As for now, Martin and his teammates are aiming to make even more memories down the stretch possible — only a conference title and trip to the NCAA Tournament could make that happen.
“We just need to keep playing SEMO basketball,” Martin said. “Not getting brand new. Just defending at a high level, rebounding at a high level, taking care of the ball, and just doing what we did the last seven games. I feel like the score will take care of itself.”
