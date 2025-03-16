“He’s just one of those kids that, not only is he a really good baseball player, but he's a really good human being,” Roach said. “He's got great leadership qualities, and he's definitely one of the guys that everybody looks up to, and kind of follows his lead, especially our younger guys.”

Jackson senior Cooper Rhodes heads into the dugout after scoring a run during the Red-and-Black intrasquad scrimmage on Friday, Mar. 14, at Jackson Indian Stadium. Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com

However, leadership has not always been a part of Rhodes’ DNA.

“It’s something I definitely had to work into,” Rhodes said. “Last year, I wasn't the best at being a leader, so that was definitely something I focused on during the offseason. Even just modeling what the good leaders around the world do through different things in business and sports. That was a big thing for me, just seeing what different people did so I could help this team get better.”

It was also an experience thing.

Early in Rhodes’ high school playing career, former Jackson teammates, such as his best friend Henley Parker and Missouri State All-American outfielder Caden Bogenpohl, gave him valuable mentorship and showed him the ropes. Now Rhodes is molding into that “lead by example” type and aims to be the same kind of role model for his teammates.

“The whole 2023 team just took me under their wing,” Rhodes said. “Being the only non-senior in the lineup could have rubbed some guys the wrong way, but they all embraced me. So, that was just fun to see, and that's what I'm trying to bring to the table this year.”

Jackson senior Cooper Rhodes gets ready to swing during the Red-and-Black intrasquad scrimmage on Friday, Mar. 14, at Jackson Indian Stadium. Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com

As Rhodes embarks on his final journey with the Indians, who open their season against DeSoto and Festus at the Davenport Classic next Saturday, Mar. 22, at Festus High School, the utility man is dedicated to not only raising expectations on the field but sharing his knowledge and passion for the game with his teammates.

“The great thing is we’ve got a lot of hungry guys, and they want to learn,” Rhodes said. “So, that's just what's been the most fun so far this year, just being the captain and having guys that want to talk to me. They trust me and I trust them.”

That trust could take Jackson to new heights this spring and potentially hand this program its second district championship in the past three years. And as it stands, these Indians will go as far as their star senior takes them.

“Cooper is just one of those young men that is going to do whatever you ask him to do,” Roach said. “He's going to give it 100 percent and he's going to commit 100 percent to whatever role he's in. He is a ‘lead by example’ kind of kid and he’s going to pretty much always do the right thing. But he also leads, especially the younger guys. He’s just one of those kids that you root for because he does everything the right way, ever since he was a freshman.”