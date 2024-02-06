ST. LOUIS — The Jackson girls basketball team entered the Class 6 District 1 Tournament with only one loss to its name.

However, the Lady Indians could not afford one more loss in the postseason.

Jackson fell to Cor Jesu Academy 54-42 in the C6D1 championship game Tuesday, March 11, at Lindbergh High School. Cor Jesu, which finished last season in the state semifinals, has now won five district titles in the past seven years.

The Indians kept it close with the Chargers early, as Addison Henderson and Lauren Dory each scored five points in a 13-all first quarter. Henderson finished the game with a team-high nine points, all in the first half.

The Indians fell into a hole quickly in the second quarter as they were held to only five points and went into halftime trailing 25-18.