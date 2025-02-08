Heartbreak at home: Jackson loses nail-biter to Webster Groves in OT

The Jackson Indians were defeated by the Webster Groves Statesmen 69-68 in overtime on Friday at the Jackson High School Event Center.

Indians head coach Kory Thoma said the game was a great learning experience for his team.

“We had several young kids on the floor that needed the time. I'm okay losing a game like this, as hard as my kids played. It shows us that we need to execute better under special circumstances. Get the ball inbounded late in the game and execute it,” Thoma said. “We executed on defense, they have one of the best point guards in the state, if not the best. But my kids competed tonight, they executed the game plan well and we had a chance to win the ballgame in the last couple of seconds.”

Jackson, the 6th ranked team in Class 6, was led by Kole Deck with 36 points. Four-star recruit Scottie Adkinson led the 6th ranked team in Class 5 Statesmen with 30.

In the first quarter, and for most of the game, Deck and Adkinson battled for points. Deck had 10 to Adkinson’s eight in the first and the Indians trailed 17-15.

The Statesmen began the second quarter with a 7-0 run before the Indians responded with a 9-0 run to tie the game at 24-24. The two stars continued to battle and Jackson headed to the locker room down 33-30.

Both Deck and Adkinson slowed down their scoring in the third quarter but the supporting cast of both sides held down the game. The Indians headed to the final frame down 46-44 but with the momentum after a Deck slam.