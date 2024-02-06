No starting pitcher wants to be taken out of the game.

Much less one who is a graduate student in their third year with the program.

After pitching a total of 9.2 innings over the first two starts, Hayden Dow threw his first career complete game shutout to lead Southeast Missouri State to a 5-0 win over Purdue Fort Wayne on Sunday, March 2, at Capaha Field.

"I felt really good today," Dow said. "I wanted that one. It has been a fun series. Yesterday was a little exciting, and I really wanted that one. So it was my call. I told [head coach Andy Sawyers] I wanted to go back out there and finish it."

Dow allowed only three hits and struck out nine batters in 115 pitches. In his previous start, he struck out eight batters over five shutout innings against Northern Illinois the previous week.

"I wanted to go deep," Dow said. "I wanted to have a good outing go along today. I think, really, the goal every week is to go all nine, and very rarely does that happen, but that's always the mindset. I want the whole game, and this week I was able to do that, some defense behind me, and made some good pitches."

Dow finished last year among the Ohio Valley Conference’s top 15 in ERA and strikeouts. The first three outings show that the best is yet to come for Dow, who has 20 strikeouts in 18.2 innings with only one earned run.