Hammontree shines but can't stop Jackson's commanding win

The Jackson Indians girls basketball team defeated the Sikeston Bulldogs 75-20 on Wednesday at the Jackson High School Event Center.

Kate Deck led the Indians on offense with 14 points while Landri Hammontree led the Bulldogs with 17.

The first quarter was the Hammontree show as the Sikeston senior scored all 11 of her team's points off 3-4 three-point shooting. Jackson still maintained a 19-11 lead by forcing the other Sikeston players to turn the ball over and scoring easy buckets at the rim.

Indians head coach Angela Fulton was complimentary toward Hammontree and how she played the game.

“She's a good player. It’s just something you have to respect,” Fulton said. “We just tried to turn them over enough, so when she did score, it didn’t hurt us as bad.”