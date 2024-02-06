Gus Unterreiner's rise gives St. Vincent scary secondary

The St. Vincent defense is a key reason why they are the No. 2 team in Class 1, in position to finish the regular season 9-0, and the runaway favorite to win the Class 1 District title for the second straight year.

A unit whose only departure from the previous season was Semoball Award-winning linebacker Drake Robinson, the defense has allowed an average of only 12 points per game, which is a 4.5-point improvement over last year and actually stingier than defending state champion Marionville (14.8 PPG).

To put it in perspective, the Indians are in this position in the first place because they finally defeated Valle Catholic for the first time since 2007. They held the Warriors, a Class 2 powerhouse who is currently averaging 44.8 points per game on offense, to only a single touchdown at home in Week 2. St. Vincent's 24-7 win over Valle Catholic was not only the only time the Warriors lost this season but also the only game the offense scored less than 30 points.

A major factor behind the Indians' success on defense is their lockdown secondary. Senior John Schwartz became a Semoball Award nominee after leading the area with seven interceptions last year. He only has four interceptions (and a touchdown) this time around but one reason behind the statistical difference is the emergence of junior Gus Unterreiner, who leads the Indians with five picks.

What was once a stellar solo act, is now a terrifying tandem.

It's great knowing that I don't have to worry about the other side being thrown on as well," Schwartz said. "And there's nothing better than having team competition because no one's going to challenge you harder than your own team.