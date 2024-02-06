Gus Unterreiner's rise gives St. Vincent scary secondary

The St. Vincent defense is a key reason why they are the No. 2 team in Class 1, in position to finish the regular season 9-0, and the runaway favorite to win the Class 1 District title for the second straight year.
A unit whose only departure from the previous season was Semoball Award-winning linebacker Drake Robinson, the defense has allowed an average of only 12 points per game, which is a 4.5-point improvement over last year and actually stingier than defending state champion Marionville (14.8 PPG).
To put it in perspective, the Indians are in this position in the first place because they finally defeated Valle Catholic for the first time since 2007. They held the Warriors, a Class 2 powerhouse who is currently averaging 44.8 points per game on offense, to only a single touchdown at home in Week 2. St. Vincent's 24-7 win over Valle Catholic was not only the only time the Warriors lost this season but also the only game the offense scored less than 30 points.
A major factor behind the Indians' success on defense is their lockdown secondary. Senior John Schwartz became a Semoball Award nominee after leading the area with seven interceptions last year. He only has four interceptions (and a touchdown) this time around but one reason behind the statistical difference is the emergence of junior Gus Unterreiner, who leads the Indians with five picks.
What was once a stellar solo act, is now a terrifying tandem.
It's great knowing that I don't have to worry about the other side being thrown on as well," Schwartz said. "And there's nothing better than having team competition because no one's going to challenge you harder than your own team.
"I think Gus is doing his own thing," he added. You know at cornerback, you're kind of out there by yourself most of the time anyway. So I think all your success that you do out there is all you."
Unterreiner has had a head start to his breakout season when opposing quarterbacks are taught to avoid Schwartz's direction and try the other side.
"Quarterbacks are gonna be looking my way a lot more because I know John's a better corner all around," Unterreiner said. "I'm glad I can get to see the ball more."
Schwartz is also among the top receivers in the Southeast Missouri area, with 594 yards and seven touchdowns. The increased role on offense has called for more stamina to maintain his production on defense.
Oh, and while he's at it, build Unterreiner up to be his contemporary at cornerback.
"He's taught me how to turn, how to back peddle, how to do everything, cover receivers, and do all that," Unterreiner said. "So I'd definitely say John's taught me a lot."
St. Vincent travels to Jefferson on Friday with perfection and the Quad County Conference championship on the line. The title is the Indians' to lose but the Blues Jays are still a threat to force a split of the title, especially if Perryville defeats Cuba on the road.
