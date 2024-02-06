Gridiron Guide: North-South matchups rule Week 8 schedule

It’s Week 8 in Southeast Missouri, and there are some wild out-of-conference matchups this weekend: three on Saturday, three on Friday, five against St. Louis-area schools and just one projected to be within three scores, but hey, them’s the breaks.

The top game of the week, by spread, is Kelly’s duel with Soldan International Studies on Saturday in St. Louis.

Back home, Scott City and Chaffee do battle for rivalry rights, and Cape Central matches up with a solid Lift For Life squad with Class 4 respect.

All predictions are based on computer data via CalPreps and consulting staff opinion.

Kelly at Soldan, noon Saturday

Kelly’s taking another trip up north into St. Louis, and this time it’ll be for a Saturday matchup with a not-so-spectacular Soldan International Studies squad.

With the Hawks entering as multi-score favorites against the Tigers, the hosting 1-5 Soldan’s unremarkable season bids well as Kelly looks to end a long losing streak.

Dropping three straight since a win against Kennett in Week 4, the Hawks are fresh out of SEMO Central play and look to grab another win off the table, sitting at just 2-5 so far.

Though the conference year got away from them quickly, the Hawks still have some hope for the postseason in a district that leaves much to be desired near the bottom, with plenty on the line.

For that purpose alone, it’ll be interesting to see how Kelly stacks up as a favorite for the first time in a while, expected to bring home a successful bounty on its latest road trip.

Prediction: Kelly 35, Soldan 21

Lift For Life at Cape Central, 7 p.m. Friday

Since the midpoint of the 2023 regular season, Cape Central has won 14 of 16 games, marking its territory as a premier force to be reckoned with in Class 5.

Those two losses have come only to teams with state titles this decade: Cardinal Ritter last season, with state titles in 2022 and 2023, and Jackson in 2020.

Pretty good company to be amongst when you’re looking to establish a foothold among the state’s best, win or lose. Outside of those games, Cape Central’s looked unstoppable as its 6-1 record ranks among the area’s best this season.

Against a team that’s been ranked at multiple points this season in Class 4, Cape Central enters Friday as a four-score favorite against Lift For Life.

After dismantling Farmington last Friday night, putting a 40-point walloping on the hosting Black Knights with SEMO North No. 2 rights on the line, the confidence is at a new high for the Tigers.

That being said, there’s still a lot to learn, and a lot to be told about this Cape Central team. Especially considering its path is blocked by Cardinal Ritter in district play.

With the playoffs looming, this is Cape Central’s last big test before the start of postseason play, and it shouldn’t be taken lightly.

Prediction: Cape Central 42, Lift For Life 14

Herculaneum at Perryville, 1 p.m. Saturday

The first quest for the Quad County Conference is winding down, and this week marks a big mile marker in keeping that journey alive for the Perryville Pirates.

After losing the in-town rivalry game to St. Vincent in Week 3, Perryville hasn’t controlled its destiny but has done well to maintain its one-loss record into Week 8.

The best hope for a conference title for the Pirates lies in the hopes Jefferson can defeat St. Vincent in Week 9, forcing a three-way tie for the conference crown.

But for that to happen, the Pirates have to win against Herculaneum this weekend, and they’ll look to do just that Saturday afternoon.

The Blackcats haven’t fared well against local competition, with St. Vincent similarly throttling them earlier this season, but that isn’t totally transitive to how Perryville will perform homecoming afternoon.

With a passing offense that’s quickly risen to rank among the very best in the area, there’s hope for Perryville in district play, and this’ll be another steppingstone toward proving its mettle for the postseason.

Against a heavy running attack, Perryville matches up well defensively and maintains a nice lead on the prediction entering Saturday.