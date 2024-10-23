Gridiron guide: Jackson to host Festus in thrilling season conclusion

It’s the final week of the regular season, and there are still some exciting matchups left on the docket back home.

Jackson plays host to an excellent Festus team at “The Pit”, looking to ignite the red sea once again in front of a packed house for senior night.

Chaffee hosts Kelly in a battle of former SEMO South rivals, with the Scott-Mississippian Red Devils side looking to pull off a big-time victory over Kelly.

With districts on the horizon, there’s a lot to be excited about, so take a gander at the final matchups of the year as we prepare for the start of postseason play.

All predictions are based on computer data via CalPreps and consulting staff opinion.

Festus at Jackson, 7 p.m. Friday

The top game of the week, with two top-30 teams in the state doing battle at “The Pit” as Jackson looks to make it a sixth consecutive win on home turf.

The Tigers have put together a heck of a season so far, 7-1 going into Friday with just one loss coming from a Week 7 game against De Smet Jesuit, and Jackson is well within striking range.

Festus would be Jackson’s top win of the year, and with how Jackson’s defense has been playing since a Week 4 humbling against Farmington, the Indians have plenty of momentum.

Back at the start of the year, the Indians were receiving votes at the bottom of Class 6, while the Festus Tigers have been a fixture in the Class 4 poll for a while now, going undefeated up until recently.

Just Jackson’s third home game of the season, the Indians have spent much of the year as road warriors and, even so, it’s been quite the strong season after starting the year 1-2.

Led by the ascending Drew Parsons, who’s looking more comfortable slinging the ball by the week, the Indian offense will bring a lot of pressure to a Festus team that’s faced plenty of similarly great teams.

This should be an exciting back-and-forth contest, but we’re giving the Indians the edge Friday night.

Prediction: Jackson 35, Festus 28

Kelly at Chaffee, 7 p.m. Friday

It’s the end of the year, and Chaffee’s never looked more competitive. But against a Kelly squad fresh off a demolition of Soldan a week ago, this could be quite the thriller.

Taking Scott City down to the wire last weekend before the Rams pulled away late, and getting their first win of the year the week prior, it’s been a quick rise for the Red Devils.

But for Kelly, which has fought off some midseason demons with an explosive showing against Soldan International Studies on Saturday, there’s now some momentum going into Week 9.

At the start of the season, the idea was that Kelly would take this one running away. But this week, it’s not a sure thing.

Chaffee’s youth against Kelly’s experience will see the two collide in Chaffee, and while Kelly looks to be a narrow favorite, there’s plenty to look forward to.

Grant Burleson has become one of the top receivers in Southeast Missouri thanks in part to the arm talent of Skyler Still, helping Kelly build up some confidence through the air.

Meanwhile, Logan Horton continues to rise up the rushing ladder for Chaffee as he quickly nears the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the season.

If you’re looking for a smashing small-town clash this Friday, look no further. This will be one of the best games in the area for Week 9, as Kelly will have to fend off a rampant Chaffee attack primed for another big breakout.

Prediction: Kelly 42, Chaffee 28

Perryville at Cuba, 7 p.m. Friday

Perryville’s last chance at a Quad County Conference title comes down to Week 9, as it’ll take a Perryville win and a Jefferson victory over St. Vincent to make for a three-way tie.

Cuba’s faced off against some tough squads, and against St. Vincent on the Indians’ homecoming game, it got crushed under the weight of a steamrolling St. Vincent squad.

Against Perryville, it’ll likely face that same pressure, being hit from both sides as the rushing dominance of Barrett Wheeler pairs pleasantly with the connection between quarterback Kayd Luckey and wideout Chase Richardet.

One of the biggest surprises of the year was how proficient the Perryville attack has become, with the return of Wheeler helping to dictate an offense to an unstoppable rhythm.