SportsApril 12, 2003

Godwin chases national spot through regional event today

Southeast Missouri State University gymnast Ashley Godwin hopes to finish off her best college season with a big regional performance. Godwin, a junior from Cape Coral, Fla., is the only Otahkian who qualified for today's NCAA South Central Regional meet at the University of Missouri in Columbia. She will compete in the all-around...

Marty Mishow avatar
Marty Mishow

Southeast Missouri State University gymnast Ashley Godwin hopes to finish off her best college season with a big regional performance.

Godwin, a junior from Cape Coral, Fla., is the only Otahkian who qualified for today's NCAA South Central Regional meet at the University of Missouri in Columbia. She will compete in the all-around.

"I'm excited and really looking forward to it," Godwin said.

Godwin has been one of the Otahkians' standouts since her freshman season, but she took her performances to another level this year by setting school records in the all-around (39.550) and balance beam (9.975). Both scores came during the season-ending Midwest Independent Conference meet in Louisiana.

"Ashley has had a really good season, and her last meet was just phenomenal," Southeast coach Patty Stozheim said.

Godwin said she couldn't have envisioned the season going much better.

"It's definitely been my best season. I don't think I could ask for anything more," she said. "Actually, my goal was always to break the school record in the all-around, but I didn't expect it until maybe my senior year."

Added Godwin, laughing, "To me, that was my goal accomplished. I could have quit gymnastics then and been happy."

Making Godwin even more pleased this season was that the team set several school records as well.

"Coach told us we're a part of the history of the program, and that's such a good feeling," she said.

Godwin will compete in the regional for the second straight year and might have qualified as a freshman before a late-season injury ruined her chances.

After placing 11th in the all-around at the regional meet last year, Stotzheim said Godwin is poised to make a push to qualify for nationals, although that will be difficult because only the top two -- out of 16 -- who aren't on qualifying teams make the cut.

"It's a longshot, but she has a shot to qualify," Stotzheim said. "She'll have to hit everything. She'll have to have her best routine in every event, but she's obviously peaking at the right time."

While making it to nationals would be another dream come true for Godwin, she's not about to place any undue pressure on herself.

"I try not to think about it. I don't want to put a lot of pressure on myself," she said. "Last year I had fun and did better than I expected. I'm just going to try and have fun and see what happens."

mmishow@semissourian.com

335-6611, extension 132

Story Tags
College Sports
