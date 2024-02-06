Godwin chases national spot through regional event today

Southeast Missouri State University gymnast Ashley Godwin hopes to finish off her best college season with a big regional performance.

Godwin, a junior from Cape Coral, Fla., is the only Otahkian who qualified for today's NCAA South Central Regional meet at the University of Missouri in Columbia. She will compete in the all-around.

"I'm excited and really looking forward to it," Godwin said.

Godwin has been one of the Otahkians' standouts since her freshman season, but she took her performances to another level this year by setting school records in the all-around (39.550) and balance beam (9.975). Both scores came during the season-ending Midwest Independent Conference meet in Louisiana.

"Ashley has had a really good season, and her last meet was just phenomenal," Southeast coach Patty Stozheim said.

Godwin said she couldn't have envisioned the season going much better.

"It's definitely been my best season. I don't think I could ask for anything more," she said. "Actually, my goal was always to break the school record in the all-around, but I didn't expect it until maybe my senior year."

Added Godwin, laughing, "To me, that was my goal accomplished. I could have quit gymnastics then and been happy."