SportsOctober 16, 2024

Goalie Gustavsson makes 27 saves, scores an empty-netter, Wild beat Blues 4-1

Gustavsson shines with 27 saves and an empty-net goal as the Wild defeat the Blues 4-1, ending a losing streak. Key moments include a short-handed goal and disallowed Blues' attempts.

JOE HARRIS, Associated Press
Minnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson (32) defends against St. Louis Blues' Jake Neighbours (63) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, October 15, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Minnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson (32) defends against St. Louis Blues' Jake Neighbours (63) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, October 15, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)ASSOCIATED PRESS
St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) defends against Mats Zuccarello during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, October 15, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) defends against Mats Zuccarello during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, October 15, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)ASSOCIATED PRESS
St. Louis Blues' Brayden Schenn (10) handles the puck as Minnesota Wild's Jonas Brodin (25) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, October 15, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
St. Louis Blues' Brayden Schenn (10) handles the puck as Minnesota Wild's Jonas Brodin (25) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, October 15, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)ASSOCIATED PRESS
St. Louis Blues' Dylan Holloway (81) controls the puck while under pressure from Minnesota Wild's Marco Rossi (23) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, October 15, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
St. Louis Blues' Dylan Holloway (81) controls the puck while under pressure from Minnesota Wild's Marco Rossi (23) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, October 15, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)ASSOCIATED PRESS
St. Louis Blues' Nick Leddy (4) passes the puck while under pressure from Minnesota Wild's Mats Zuccarello (36) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, October 15, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
St. Louis Blues' Nick Leddy (4) passes the puck while under pressure from Minnesota Wild's Mats Zuccarello (36) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, October 15, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Minnesota Wild's Liam Ohgren (28) controls the puck while under pressure from St. Louis Blues' Justin Faulk (72) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, October 15, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Minnesota Wild's Liam Ohgren (28) controls the puck while under pressure from St. Louis Blues' Justin Faulk (72) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, October 15, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Minnesota Wild's Matt Boldy (12) and St. Louis Blues' Pavel Buchnevich (89) vie for control of the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Minnesota Wild's Matt Boldy (12) and St. Louis Blues' Pavel Buchnevich (89) vie for control of the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Minnesota Wild's Ryan Hartman (38) and St. Louis Blues' Nick Leddy (4) vie for control of the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Minnesota Wild's Ryan Hartman (38) and St. Louis Blues' Nick Leddy (4) vie for control of the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Minnesota Wild's Kirill Kaprizov (97) controls the puck while under pressure from St. Louis Blues' Matthew Kessel (51) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Minnesota Wild's Kirill Kaprizov (97) controls the puck while under pressure from St. Louis Blues' Matthew Kessel (51) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Minnesota Wild's Matt Boldy (12) passes the puck while St. Louis Blues' Nick Leddy (4) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Minnesota Wild's Matt Boldy (12) passes the puck while St. Louis Blues' Nick Leddy (4) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)ASSOCIATED PRESS

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Filip Gustavsson made 27 saves and scored an empty-net goal as the Minnesota Wild snapped a two-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night.

Ryan Hartman scored a power-play goal in the first period and Jakub Lauko scored a short-handed goal in the second for the Wild. Marco Rossi added a third-period goal. Kirill Kaprizov had two assists.

Mathieu Joseph, acquired in an offseason trade with Ottawa, scored his first goal as a Blue midway through the third period. Jordan Binnington made 23 saves for St. Louis, who had won their last four home openers.

Takeaways

Wild: It was the first time since a 5-0 win over the New York Islanders on Jan. 15, 2024, that Minnesota had both a power-play goal and a short-handed goal in the same game.

Blues: Have faced a multi-goal deficit in all four games this season.

Key moment

With the Blues on a power play, Lauko got behind the Blues defense to give the Wild a 2-0 lead at 7:52 of the second period. It was the second short-handed goal allowed by St. Louis this season.

Moments later, Jordan Kyrou appeared to score on the same Blues power play, but the goal was waved off as the official had blown the play dead believing that Gustavsson had covered the puck. Ryan Suter also came close to scoring for the Blues, but the replay showed the puck crossed the line after the second-period buzzer.

Key stat

Kaprizov recorded assists on the Hartman and Rossi goals. He now has 15 points (6 goals, 9 assists) in 18 career games against the Blues.

Up Next

The Wild continue their season-long seven game road trip at Columbus on Saturday while the Blues host the New York Islanders on Thursday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

