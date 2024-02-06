Girls Hoops Roundup: Scott City gets payback over SCC

Scott City senior Lilyan Landis scored 26 points to lead the Lady Rams past Scott County Central 66-48 on Thursday, Feb. 6, in Scott City, Mo.

Scott City (3-13) struggled throughout most of the season, including a 10-game losing streak. The Rams have won two of their last four games, including getting payback over the Bravettes (11-10) who beat them in the Scott-Miss Conference Tournament.

Landis was a calming presence for the Rams in the first half, as she made 9-of-13 free throws and scored 19 points through the first two quarters to send Scott City into halftime leading 29-22.

Freshman Skylar Watson scored 16 of her 19 points in the second half to keep the pace going for Scott City. Senior Summer Wagner also added 10 points for the Rams, who made three baskets from three-point range and 25-of-24 shots from the charity stripe.

The Bravettes were led by Alysa Adams and Camarie Perdue, who each scored 11 points. De'laya Banks added 10 points for SCC, who made six shots from the three-point line but went 4-of-10 from the free-throw line.

Scott City will travel to Oak Ridge on Monday, Feb. 10.