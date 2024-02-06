Getting back on track: SEMO football preview vs Western Illinois

CAPE GIRARDEAU – Back to the drawing board.

The No. 12 SEMO Redhawks return home after suffering their second loss of the season, battered from much discussion of receiving a first-round bye in the FCS Playoff. The good news is that this program’s playoff and conference title hopes are far from dead.

All SEMO needs to do is win out.

The Redhawks (8-2, 5-1 Big South-Ohio Valley Conference) continue their conference stretch with a matchup against Western Illinois (3-7, 2-4) this Saturday in the final home game of the regular season.

Here are four storylines ahead of Senior Day:

Gut check time

To some, it might feel like the sky is falling in Cape Girardeau, but Matukewicz, who said the team had “good energy” in practice this week, trusts his team’s resilience and believes they can clean up the issues moving forward.

“I think you’ve just got to see the right kind of focus,” said Matukewicz after practice on Tuesday. “Maybe a guy that didn't make a play on Saturday has kind of got his head down or whatever. Those are the things as a coach that we’ve got to pick up. We're fine. Lost the game we could have won. Move on and focus on how you get better.”

SEMO has looked wobbly in recent weeks, almost losing to Gardner-Webb on homecoming before finally suffering an FCS defeat against Lindenwood. Now it’s a matter of immediate response and commitment.

Since 2018, SEMO teams that have finished with a winning record are 8-1 in regular-season games following a loss under Matukewicz.

If SEMO is going to meet its conference title expectations, the Lindenwood game will be the accelerant to fuel this team’s fire. Losing to the Lions might feel like a state of emergency, but Matukewicz has been here before, and he knows the way out.

Offense due for a bounce back

Blame it on the bad weather or SEMO just simply being out of sync, the offense appeared bent out of shape against Lindenwood this past Saturday, even with Payton Brown and Darrell Smith returning to the backfield.

For a unit that was averaging 31.4 points per game, the Redhawks had just 12 to show for it against a Lions defense that surrendered 44 points per game in its previous three leading up to the day.