EVANSVILLE, Ind. – The electrifying energy coming from the large fan section seated behind the home team’s bench was impossible to ignore.

As the seconds ticked down on the clock Friday night at the Ford Center, it was a sea of red that collectively rose to their feet and erupted with joy at the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament as the Southeast Missouri State men’s basketball team was headed to the conference finals.

The players and coaches earned it. The loyal Redhawk fans deserved it. This was their moment, too.

Two years removed from the program’s first conference finals appearance under head coach Brad Korn, SEMO has returned to the championship game once again and is one step away from punching another ticket to the NCAA Tournament following a 78-59 win over Little Rock in the conference semifinals.

The members of the SEMO fan base who made the three-hour trip out east to Evansville, Indiana saw the lengthy haul end up being more than rewarding.

“This has the potential to kind of be a transformational win,” long-time SEMO sports fan Nolan Brunnworth said before the semifinal game. “You saw us play two years ago in Dayton, Ohio and come close, but that first tournament win will mean a lot. And we're three games away and I can’t wait.”

Brunnworth, who attended SEMO from 1995 to 1999 and is currently a development officer for the university, was among the passionate Redhawk fans who witnessed their historic success in the late 1990s and conference title in 2000. He said this weekend’s conference tournament has led to an emotional reconnection with past glory and old memories in Cape Girardeau.

“There's a couple of things you can't change in life: you can't change your parents and you can't change your alma mater. I'm a proud SEMO alum.

“I was fortunate to catch lightning in a bottle with Gary Garner-coached teams in the late 90s,” Brunnworth said. “I went to Nashville with my buddies two years in a row in ‘99 and 2000 when we punched our ticket to go to the Big Dance and played LSU.”

Long-time SEMO men's basketball fan Nolan Brunnworth holds up a Coach Korn sign during the Ohio Valley Conference semifinals on Friday, Mar. 7, at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind. Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com

Brunnworth said what makes this Korn-led team stand out is the head coach’s leadership and the selflessness of the players – two things that also remind him of those late 90s squads.