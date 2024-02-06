CAPE GIRARDEAU — Roy Booker observed his players from the sideline of an old, worn-out high school gymnasium in Carbondale during a cold winter practice in 2020.

The facility was freezing, the floor was slippery, and there were leaks and cracks all across the ceiling and walls — a rugged environment that 22 hungry, unproven teenage basketball players were forced to thrive in.

It was Booker’s first day on the job as the head coach of Southeast Missouri (SEMO) Preparatory School — a local basketball program that grooms and develops young prospects for the college level. He felt anxious and excited about his new project, but still had some doubt as to how it would ultimately turn out down the road.

Flash forward four years later, and all uncertainty has washed away.

“I coached a JUCO for two years from 2018-2020 before I retired and then went to Prep,” said Booker, who was a standout shooting guard at Southeast Missouri State from 2005 to 2006 after transferring from the University of Montana. “And it was like, ‘this is your baby. You gotta make it work now.’

“I started in Carbondale in 2020-2021 with a partner, and then he kind of just faded off with it. I wanted to do my own things then and I’ve got a lot of connections playing overseas for so many years. That's why I get kids from places like Australia and the Virgin Islands. So, I came over here to the Sportsplex because all I just needed was a gym. I had everything else set up with like the school curriculum online, games, a weight room, and a coaching staff who does what they need to do to help the kids get better.”

That first year sold Booker on his path. Since then, college scouts have flocked from all over to watch handfuls of talented players during his tenure, including future Division I star Matt Hampton and 6-foot-10 German forward Johann Pautsch — two current standouts at Three Rivers Community College.

It’s a consistent source of talent that college coaches trust and a testament to the dynamic program that Booker’s made from scratch. Through his four years operating SEMO Prep, he’s produced nearly 60 college scholarship players — two of which ended up playing at the Division I level.

Among the several current SEMO Prep products next in line to make the leap to the college level are Tim Halden and Dhani Flannigan.

A 6-foot-7 forward, Halden is a 19-year-old Australian-born player who was contacted by Booker when he was in high school. His ultimate goal is to earn a full-ride scholarship to a university so that he is able to play the game he loves and earn a degree, and believes that SEMO Prep is the perfect place for him to start.

“It’s great here,” Halden said. “I’m just getting used to the intensity that we don't have back home. It's more chill. Everyone wants to win so bad. It's good to be with like-minded people that love the game. That's the best part of it. It makes you work hard, but it's also rewarding.”

SEMO Prep forward Tim Halden during practice on Thursday, Jan. 9, at the Sportsplex. Halden is a 19-year-old Australian with hopes of playing at the college level. Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com

Flannigan was a highly-touted point guard at Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis, Indiana before foot injuries derailed his college recruiting process. Even before high school, Flannigan was a top 10 prospect in the country as an eighth grader.