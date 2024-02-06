Not long before Cape Central running back Zai’Aire “Zip” Thomas and Jackson defensive back Gavin Alspaugh went head-to-head on the high school gridiron, the two local standouts were repping the same Cape Central junior high football uniform in middle school.
Alspaugh was Thomas’ quarterback, as the two gradually developed an inseparable relationship on and off the field.
Then, amid the COVID pandemic, things shifted once Alspaugh moved into the Jackson school district.
“Junior high was one of the deals where I was the quarterback and then I would just let him run, and he did his thing,” Alspaugh said. “Then I went to Jackson and that's when I knew that me and Zai’Aire were truly close because we never lost a connection. And all throughout high school we just always had time for each other.”
Over the next four years, Thomas and Alspaugh continued to train and bond with one another in the offseason. But there came an ironic twist: they were now suiting up for the Tigers and Indians — two programs that comprise one of the Bootheel's top sports rivalries.
Alspaugh ultimately had the first — and the last — laugh, as Jackson defeated Cape Central in all four years the two were in high school, including a 42-6 victory at Tigers Stadium this past fall.
“It’s crazy,” Thomas said of the Cape-Jackson rivalry. “I mean, they gave us a run for our money, but every time we stepped on the field with them it’s just a time for athletes to show what they can do.”
While a short 10-mile drive separates the two high schools, distance and opposition will no longer be a factor for the two football stars moving forward.
That is because Thomas and Alspaugh each signed their national letter of intent to the University of Wisconsin-Platteville on Thursday, Jan. 30, at their respective high schools.
The two future Pioneers received several other college offers, but have decided to join a program that allows them to finally reunite.
“It's really special, honestly,” Thomas said. “From where I came from and how hard I worked for this, it's just something you look on all your life, especially because I’ve always wanted to play at a higher level. But, I just take what I can get. I’m only getting better from now on, so I'm really appreciative and thanking God for everything he's done.
“It was (Wisconsin) Whitewater, a cross-town rival up there, who was really looking at me. Then Gavin ended up sending my film to them (Platteville) and they contacted me right away. So, ever since then they've been my No. 1 pick and I haven't seen a college better than them.”
Alspaugh also agreed with Thomas, saying that the full-circle moment between them is a dream come true.
“My whole entire life me and Zai’Aire have always ran together and dreamed of playing college ball,” Alspaugh said. “It’s just great that we get to play together.
“The coaching staff and the culture at Platteville is just absolutely amazing. I love the head coach and they were just also great with us, and their facilities are awesome, too.”
The 2024 SEMO Conference Player of the Year, Thomas was one of the premier offensive players in the entire state after racking up nearly 1,900 total yards (1,267 rushing) and 32 total touchdowns — one year after accounting for over 1,400 total yards as a junior. A 2024 Missouri Football Coaches Association (MFCA) Class 5 first-team All-State performer, Thomas helped lead the Tigers to a District 1 runner-up finish in their 10-2 season.
“After Zip being with us for four years, just the idea of him not being around means you don't take kids for granted,” Cape Central head coach Kent Gibbs said. “You have relationships with them that sometimes, even as a coach who’s been in it for a long time, you think it is going to last forever, but it'll be different without Zip.
“Big picture is he’s going to be tough to replace, obviously. But from an emotional point of view, you get attached to kids and you don't have enough time with them, but they move on, and hopefully he's going to move on and do well at the next level. That's what we're all going to want for him.”
As for Alspaugh, the talented defensive back was a 2024 second-team All-SEMO Conference and second-team All-District 1 selection after helping anchor a stout Jackson team that won its second straight District 1 championship and made its second consecutive trip to the Class 6 state quarterfinals. After shifting from wide receiver to full-time safety as a senior, Alspaugh thrived in the Indians secondary behind 66 total tackles, six pass breakups, and three interceptions.
“Great energy kid,” Jackson head coach Ryan Nesbitt said. “He’s going to be a lot to replace from a leadership standpoint, but super excited for him. It's a great location, great program, great opportunity for him to grow and to continue to thrive. So, I’m excited for him, his growth and his next step.”
The two local standouts will join a UW-Platteville program that has posted back-to-back winning seasons under third-year coach Ryan Munz, including a 2024 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) title and a second-round appearance at the 2024 NCAA Division III Championships.
Thomas intends to major in electrical engineering, while Alspaugh will follow in the footsteps of his father Brock, who is a financial advisor, and major in marketing.
How impactful both Thomas and Alspaugh will be for the Pioneers’ football program will be determined later. But one thing is certain: the two close friends and former high school rivals are set to rekindle a brotherhood on the gridiron for the next four years.
“This means everything to me,” Alspaugh said. “Me and him get to take on this big next chapter in life together. We’re both really looking forward to this and now he's probably going to be my best man at my wedding because we're going to be growing up together. Just going through this next stage of life with him, I would not want to do it with anybody else.”
