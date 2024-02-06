Not long before Cape Central running back Zai’Aire “Zip” Thomas and Jackson defensive back Gavin Alspaugh went head-to-head on the high school gridiron, the two local standouts were repping the same Cape Central junior high football uniform in middle school.

Alspaugh was Thomas’ quarterback, as the two gradually developed an inseparable relationship on and off the field.

Then, amid the COVID pandemic, things shifted once Alspaugh moved into the Jackson school district.

“Junior high was one of the deals where I was the quarterback and then I would just let him run, and he did his thing,” Alspaugh said. “Then I went to Jackson and that's when I knew that me and Zai’Aire were truly close because we never lost a connection. And all throughout high school we just always had time for each other.”

Over the next four years, Thomas and Alspaugh continued to train and bond with one another in the offseason. But there came an ironic twist: they were now suiting up for the Tigers and Indians — two programs that comprise one of the Bootheel's top sports rivalries.

Alspaugh ultimately had the first — and the last — laugh, as Jackson defeated Cape Central in all four years the two were in high school, including a 42-6 victory at Tigers Stadium this past fall.

“It’s crazy,” Thomas said of the Cape-Jackson rivalry. “I mean, they gave us a run for our money, but every time we stepped on the field with them it’s just a time for athletes to show what they can do.”

While a short 10-mile drive separates the two high schools, distance and opposition will no longer be a factor for the two football stars moving forward.

That is because Thomas and Alspaugh each signed their national letter of intent to the University of Wisconsin-Platteville on Thursday, Jan. 30, at their respective high schools.

The two future Pioneers received several other college offers, but have decided to join a program that allows them to finally reunite.

“It's really special, honestly,” Thomas said. “From where I came from and how hard I worked for this, it's just something you look on all your life, especially because I’ve always wanted to play at a higher level. But, I just take what I can get. I’m only getting better from now on, so I'm really appreciative and thanking God for everything he's done.

“It was (Wisconsin) Whitewater, a cross-town rival up there, who was really looking at me. Then Gavin ended up sending my film to them (Platteville) and they contacted me right away. So, ever since then they've been my No. 1 pick and I haven't seen a college better than them.”

Cape Central senior Zai'Aire Thomas alongside his mother Britteny and high school head coach Kent Gibbs during his signing day on Thursday, Jan. 30, at Cape Central High School. Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com

Alspaugh also agreed with Thomas, saying that the full-circle moment between them is a dream come true.