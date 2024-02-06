Kennan Elfrink retired from coaching in 2022 after leading the Blue Eye girls basketball team to three consecutive third-place finishes in Class 2.

He saw an opportunity to return to coaching at a place close to his family in Chaffee, with Aaron Horrell recruiting him over this past spring and, after the first month of the 2024-25 season, it looks like he hasn't lost a step.

"I missed the kids. Being around the kids is a big part of it," Elfrink said. "The relationships you build with the kids, the game itself, being the competitive side of things. I've always been pretty competitive but just the everyday, the teaching the game and being around the kids just kind of makes you feel young."

Chaffee won the Lady Devil Invitational with an exciting game over Class 1 powerhouse Delta, and the Mistletoe Classic in Charleston after three dominating wins to enter the holiday break ranked No. 10 in the Class 2 MBCA girls basketball rankings. With a 7-1 record, an offense that scores 63.5 points per game and a defense that allows 31.9 points, Chaffee joins St. Vincent as the top two Class 2 teams in Southeast Missouri.

Chaffee won the Mistletoe Classic by defeating East Prairie, Charleston and Bloomfield by a combined score of 217-52. The Red Devils have been a solid team for two years, but Elfrink seems to have unlocked their potential so quickly during his tenure at Chaffee.