All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
SportsDecember 24, 2024

From retirement to resurgence: Ken Elfrink leads Chaffee girls basketball to Class 2 rankings in first month

Ken Elfrink returns from retirement to lead Chaffee girls basketball to a top 10 Class 2 ranking. With a 7-1 record, Elfrink's team has shown impressive potential, revitalizing Chaffee's basketball scene.

Tony Capobianco avatar
Tony Capobianco
Chaffee first-year head girls basketball coach Kennan Elfrink speaks to his team on the sideline Dec. 9 during the Red Devil Invitational Tournament semifinals.
Chaffee first-year head girls basketball coach Kennan Elfrink speaks to his team on the sideline Dec. 9 during the Red Devil Invitational Tournament semifinals.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com, file

Kennan Elfrink retired from coaching in 2022 after leading the Blue Eye girls basketball team to three consecutive third-place finishes in Class 2.

He saw an opportunity to return to coaching at a place close to his family in Chaffee, with Aaron Horrell recruiting him over this past spring and, after the first month of the 2024-25 season, it looks like he hasn't lost a step.

"I missed the kids. Being around the kids is a big part of it," Elfrink said. "The relationships you build with the kids, the game itself, being the competitive side of things. I've always been pretty competitive but just the everyday, the teaching the game and being around the kids just kind of makes you feel young."

Chaffee won the Lady Devil Invitational with an exciting game over Class 1 powerhouse Delta, and the Mistletoe Classic in Charleston after three dominating wins to enter the holiday break ranked No. 10 in the Class 2 MBCA girls basketball rankings. With a 7-1 record, an offense that scores 63.5 points per game and a defense that allows 31.9 points, Chaffee joins St. Vincent as the top two Class 2 teams in Southeast Missouri.

Chaffee won the Mistletoe Classic by defeating East Prairie, Charleston and Bloomfield by a combined score of 217-52. The Red Devils have been a solid team for two years, but Elfrink seems to have unlocked their potential so quickly during his tenure at Chaffee.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"I knew that the effort, how hard they played and athletically, they've got a lot of skill, a lot of talent," Elfrink said.

"Coming in and seeing the kids in practice, I was pretty optimistic how it could be good," Elfrink said. "I just thought it would take us a while to get things ironed out and it still will. We still got a lot of kinks and a lot of things we got to get better at. So it's a process."

The Red Devils' only loss came at Notre Dame 50-42. That game alone was a great sign of progress as the previous matchup was a 62-15 loss in 2023.

"Our goal is to be playing our best come mid-January," Elfrink said.

Chaffee will start 2025 with a road trip to Oak Ridge on Jan. 6.

Advertisement
Related
SportsDec. 22
Redhawks women's basketball team crushes Cougars for first O...
SportsDec. 22
Cape Central heavyweight Connor Poole shines with gold at th...
SportsDec. 22
BJ Ward's resurgence leads SEMO to victory over SIUE
SportsDec. 21
Stolen base king Rickey Henderson dies at 65

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Mahomes throws for TD and runs for score as Chiefs beat Texans 27-19 to close in on No. 1 seed
SportsDec. 21
Mahomes throws for TD and runs for score as Chiefs beat Texans 27-19 to close in on No. 1 seed
Roundup: Jackson heads into break with statement win
SportsDec. 21
Roundup: Jackson heads into break with statement win
Freshman sensation and seasoned champion take gold at Tiger Classic
SportsDec. 21
Freshman sensation and seasoned champion take gold at Tiger Classic
St. Vincent reigns, taking FSCB Holiday Classic crown in thunderous win over Jackson
SportsDec. 21
St. Vincent reigns, taking FSCB Holiday Classic crown in thunderous win over Jackson
Delta flies by Woodland in Holiday Classic third-place rematch
SportsDec. 21
Delta flies by Woodland in Holiday Classic third-place rematch
Perryville girls’ hounding defense propels Pirates to FSCB Holiday Classic fifth-place title
SportsDec. 21
Perryville girls’ hounding defense propels Pirates to FSCB Holiday Classic fifth-place title
Jackson wrestling's rising star Kade King aims to continue perfection at Kansas City Stampede
SportsDec. 20
Jackson wrestling's rising star Kade King aims to continue perfection at Kansas City Stampede
‘I’m very thankful’: Ex-SEMO wide receiver Tristan Smith transfers to Clemson
SportsDec. 20
‘I’m very thankful’: Ex-SEMO wide receiver Tristan Smith transfers to Clemson
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy