This season has been another breakout year for SEMO offensive lineman Kobe Sixkiller. The 6-foot-1, 300-pound senior has 30 career starts and counting, and is proving to be a rock-solid force in the heart of a Redhawks offensive line that has only surrendered 11 sacks all season.

For a banged-up unit that recently lost its three-time all-conference center Zack Gieg, Sixkiller’s mid-season transition from guard to center, along with his veteran presence and leadership, has been vital for a young offensive line that is now starting two true freshmen guards.

“Mr. Reliable,” senior quarterback Paxton DeLaurent said. “He's a film junkie. He loves football and he wants to coach someday. Center and guard are pretty similar in a way, so it was a good transition for him.”

The role of being a dependable figure is something Sixkiller has had instilled in him for as long as he can remember, which explains why he’s become such a leader within the Redhawks locker room.

“The thing you appreciate is his leadership,” head coach Tom Matukewicz said. “What he says to them before, during and after the plays and getting everybody, even on the sideline, through the week is like having a GA out there. He does a great job with those young kids.”

For most weeks of most months, Sixkiller is occupied as a reliable offensive lineman and one of the centerpieces of the now 7-1 SEMO Redhawks.

But when he’s not pancaking opposing defenders and protecting his star quarterback, the Jay, Okla. native most likely will be following his other passion: fishing and spending time in the great outdoors.

“My dad's more of an outdoorsman,” Sixkiller said. “He loves to hunt more than fish, which is fine. I thoroughly enjoy hunting too. But I was always drawn to the water. I love just boating, in general, but also tubing, fishing, and just being on the water.

“In my area in northeast Oklahoma, we have Grand Lake, which is, for Missouri people, similar to Lake of the Ozarks and what they know and love. There’s four different lakes within 35 minutes of my house.”

Sixkiller, who is also a mix of Cherokee and Seneca-Cayuga Native American tribal descent, said his love for fishing fully blossomed about four years ago when him and his hometown friends would spend countless hours fishing on their local waters.

“I remember in the spring and summer during COVID when me and my buddies went seven days in a row, and we would set catfish jugs in the morning,” Sixkiller said. “We would go fish all day and go pick them up at night. And for those seven days, really just in my heart, I felt like this is something I love to do. It's relaxing. You’re just away from the world and it's quiet.”