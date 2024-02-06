It's quite unfortunate luck that Perryville's only two Friday home games in 2024 were burdened by bad weather.

A lesser Perryville team would've seen it as an overwhelming obstacle and an excusable cause for an inevitable defeat. Instead, this merry band of Pirates used the elements as home-field advantage, leading 5-0 St. Vincent for most of the game on Sept. 13 and trouncing the Grandview Eagles 32-0 on Friday, Sept. 26.

“I think the big thing we lacked with us being so young was physicality. So the main thing this off-season was just being the most physical team that we could be, and out-physical every team we played on our schedule, and that's what we did,” Perryville junior running back Barrett Wheeler said. “We were stronger, we were tougher, and we were more physical.”

The Pirates have matched their win total from the previous season, improving to 4-1 with four games to go in the regular season. Brent Roth assumed the head coaching role prior to the 2021 season after serving as an assistant in current Herculaneum coach Blane Boss' staff. Building the Pirates from a team that couldn't believe into a team that can compete and contend wasn't just a ground-up building project for the players but for the coach himself.

"This is going into my fourth year as head coach in this system, and this is kind of a system that I just made up," Roth said. "I didn't get it off the internet or steal it from a coach, anybody else. I just kind of developed this thing and it's evolving, and it's still changing. It's still not perfect."

This year's Pirates have the benefit of nearly the entire team growing together and coming back one year improved. The only changes that needed to be made on offense were replacing the center and quarterback after Mason Cochran and Rilaynd Graham graduated and those two are on the staff as volunteer assistant coaches.

Roth is also a key member of the Pirates who has gotten better with another year on the job, which has led to the team's steady improvement.

"I feel more comfortable this year as a playcaller, understanding how to take advantage of defenses and how to use certain motions and formations and stuff to open things up, which has helped a lot," Roth said.

In a game like Friday's against Grandview, the Pirates leaned into their physicality and rode junior runningback Barrett Wheeler to the end zone four times.

It's long been the goal to establish the run game either through a feature back or a committee. A lot of growing pains were experienced last year but the progress being made has been evident.