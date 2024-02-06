Frets?Regrets? Worries? It must be bracket time

For several college basketball teams across the country, this is a really nervous time since the NCAA Tournament bracket is just hours from being revealed.

Most of the nation's squads -- especially the elite ones and those that earned automatic bids -- know where they stand. They have nothing to worry about.

But a handful -- those proverbial bubble teams -- have plenty to fret over. Among them is Southern Illinois.

The Salukis are 26-7 after they captured a share of the Missouri Valley Conference regular-season championship. They defeated Indiana and lost to Illinois by only three points. Both are nationally ranked squads.

An impressive resume, for sure. But because the Salukis fell to Creighton in the MVC Tournament final, they are not assured of an NCAA berth. Hence, all the chewed fingernails and pulled-out hair in Carbondale over the past week.

There is no question that SIU deserves a spot in the Big Dance. But will the Salukis get one?

My guess is yes. But every year at least a few deserving teams are left out. It's the nature of the beast because, when it comes to the final few squads selected, so many of them look pretty much alike.

The Salukis are hoping they look a lot better than most.

Is there anything more exciting than the finals of those small conference tournaments, where entire seasons ride on one game?