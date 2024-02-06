All sections
SportsDecember 21, 2024

Freshman sensation and seasoned champion take gold at Tiger Classic

Freshman Abbie Johnson and senior Ellie Douglass clinched gold at the Tiger Classic girls wrestling tournament. Douglass dominated the 100-pound class, while Johnson triumphed in the 190-pound category.

Tony Capobianco avatar
Tony Capobianco
Sikeston's Ellie Douglass pins Madeline Brinker of Francis Howell in the 100-pound semifinal round of the Tiger Classic on Friday, Dec. 20, at the Tiger Field House.
Sikeston's Ellie Douglass pins Madeline Brinker of Francis Howell in the 100-pound semifinal round of the Tiger Classic on Friday, Dec. 20, at the Tiger Field House. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Kennett's Abbie Johnson wins the 190-pound championship in the Tiger Classic on Friday, Dec. 20, at the Tiger Field House.
Kennett's Abbie Johnson wins the 190-pound championship in the Tiger Classic on Friday, Dec. 20, at the Tiger Field House. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Cape Central's Aubrey Roth wrestles at the Tiger Classic on Friday, Dec. 20, at the Tiger Field House.
Cape Central's Aubrey Roth wrestles at the Tiger Classic on Friday, Dec. 20, at the Tiger Field House. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Cape Central's Aubrey Roth pins her opponent at the Tiger Classic on Friday, Dec. 20, at the Tiger Field House.
Cape Central's Aubrey Roth pins her opponent at the Tiger Classic on Friday, Dec. 20, at the Tiger Field House. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Cape Central's Aubrey Roth celebrates with coach Guthrie Hume after finishing second in the 135-pound weight class at the Tiger Classic on Friday, Dec. 20, at the Tiger Field House.
Cape Central's Aubrey Roth celebrates with coach Guthrie Hume after finishing second in the 135-pound weight class at the Tiger Classic on Friday, Dec. 20, at the Tiger Field House. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Kennett wrestlers show off their medals after the Tiger Classic on Friday, Dec. 20, at the Tiger Field House.
Kennett wrestlers show off their medals after the Tiger Classic on Friday, Dec. 20, at the Tiger Field House. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Kelly's Rivers Mason wrestles in the Tiger Classic on Friday, Dec. 20, at the Tiger Field House.
Kelly's Rivers Mason wrestles in the Tiger Classic on Friday, Dec. 20, at the Tiger Field House.Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
New Madrid County Central's Kaylee Bills wrestles in the Tiger Classic on Friday, Dec. 20, at the Tiger Field House.
New Madrid County Central's Kaylee Bills wrestles in the Tiger Classic on Friday, Dec. 20, at the Tiger Field House. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Sikeston's Makenzie Mullin wrestles for fifth place in the 140-pound weight class in the Tiger Classic on Friday, Dec. 20, at the Tiger Field House.
Sikeston's Makenzie Mullin wrestles for fifth place in the 140-pound weight class in the Tiger Classic on Friday, Dec. 20, at the Tiger Field House.Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Kennett's Jazlynn Covington wrestles in the heavyweight championship match at the Tiger Classic on Friday, Dec. 20, at the Tiger Field House.
Kennett's Jazlynn Covington wrestles in the heavyweight championship match at the Tiger Classic on Friday, Dec. 20, at the Tiger Field House. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Kennett's Jazlynn Covington pins her opponent in the heavyweight semifinal bout at the Tiger Classic on Friday, Dec. 20, at the Tiger Field House.
Kennett's Jazlynn Covington pins her opponent in the heavyweight semifinal bout at the Tiger Classic on Friday, Dec. 20, at the Tiger Field House. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Kelly's Andie Munoz wrestles for fifth place in the 145-pound weight class in the Tiger Classic on Friday, Dec. 20, at the Tiger Field House.
Kelly's Andie Munoz wrestles for fifth place in the 145-pound weight class in the Tiger Classic on Friday, Dec. 20, at the Tiger Field House.Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Sikeston's Charlie Torres has her hand raised after winning the fifth place match in the Tiger Classic on Friday, Dec. 20, at the Tiger Field House.
Sikeston's Charlie Torres has her hand raised after winning the fifth place match in the Tiger Classic on Friday, Dec. 20, at the Tiger Field House. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Kennett's Jamarria Rogers wrestles in the Tiger Classic on Friday, Dec. 20, at the Tiger Field House.
Kennett's Jamarria Rogers wrestles in the Tiger Classic on Friday, Dec. 20, at the Tiger Field House.Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Dexter coach Cody Boyer talks to Fatima Gonzalez after a match at the Tiger Classic on Friday, Dec. 20, at the Tiger Field House.
Dexter coach Cody Boyer talks to Fatima Gonzalez after a match at the Tiger Classic on Friday, Dec. 20, at the Tiger Field House. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Dexter coach Cody Boyer talks to Autumn Bunton after a match at the Tiger Classic on Friday, Dec. 20, at the Tiger Field House.
Dexter coach Cody Boyer talks to Autumn Bunton after a match at the Tiger Classic on Friday, Dec. 20, at the Tiger Field House. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Cape Central coaches await the start of a match at the Tiger Classic on Friday, Dec. 20, at the Tiger Field House.
Cape Central coaches await the start of a match at the Tiger Classic on Friday, Dec. 20, at the Tiger Field House. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com

Two Southeast Missouri area lady wrestlers took home the gold medal in the Tiger Classic girls wrestling tournament on Friday, Dec. 20, at the Tiger Field House in Cape Girardeau.

Reining Semoball Awards Girls Wrestler of the Year Ellie Douglass of Sikeston won first place in the 100-pound weight class by defeating Northwestern's Abigail Sehnert in a second-period pin.

Douglass (13-4) won each of her matches by fall, including the first two pins within the first minute of the bout.

"I really just try to set up, make sure I get that takedown or defense like sprawling," Douglass said, "and then I go straight to what I know, like the arm bar."

Douglass placed second in the state tournament last year, which led to her becoming a known foe entering this season. However, that hasn't stopped the Sikeston's senior from succeeding.

"I just try to focus on improving," Douglass said. "It definitely is different because a lot of people know me now. So I feel like I have a little bit more pressure on myself to perform well. But I think it's pushing me for the better."

Along with Douglass, Michaiahes Mays placed third and Dayten Owens finished fourth for the Bulldogs, who finished sixth as a team, which was the highest among local teams.

Kennett freshman Abbie Johnson won gold in the 190-pound weight class with a thrilling 8-6 decision win over Claire Mangiapanello of Francis Howell.

"It's life or death," Johnson said. "Life or death at that last moment."

Johnson did what she needed to do to win the match early, so it became a matter of survival for her to finish with the title.

"My coach told me to stay away from her because I was already up by so many points," Johnson said. "So I didn't let her pin me. If she would have got me to the ground, she would have won."

Johnson pinned her first opponent in 15 seconds in the quarterfinal round and won the semifinal bout by fall in the second period. She said finishing in first place exceeded her expectations going into the tournament.

"I did not ever expect to win a medal," Johnson said. "I didn't even expect to get fourth place, and I came in here and got first. It means the world. I'm ecstatic."

Kennett has the only high school wrestling program in Dunklin County and the girls' team exploded in size this year with seven freshmen including Johnson. Five Indian wrestlers medaled in the Tiger Classic. Janaysia Pittman finished fourth, Jamarria Rogers and Heather Jones placed third, and heavyweight Jazlynn Covington earned silver after her first loss of the season snapped a 12-match winning streak.

"For us to be one of the only teams in Dunklin County and be able to place like we do is shocking," Johnson said.

Aubrey Roth of the hosting Cape Central Tigers placed second in the 135-pound weight class. She reached the title match with a second-period pin over Kendra Baker of Park Hills Central.

Kelly's Rivers Mason placed third in the 140-pound weight class after defeating Janaysia Pittman of Kennett with a pin in 34 seconds. Each of the junior's victories came by fall on her way to becoming the first wrestler in school history to win a medal.

Kaylee Bills, New Madrid County Central's only wrestler placed sixth in the 125-pound weight class. She reached the fifth-place match after defeating Aliza Farooqui of Francis Howell by fall in the second period.

Dexter saw the trio of Fatima Gonzalez, Autumn Bunton, and Taylinn Conn-Harris finish fourth in their respective weight class.

Northwest won the team championship with 392.5 points, followed by Fox (307.5) and Ft. Zumwalt South (267.5).

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

