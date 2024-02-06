Freshman sensation and seasoned champion take gold at Tiger Classic

Two Southeast Missouri area lady wrestlers took home the gold medal in the Tiger Classic girls wrestling tournament on Friday, Dec. 20, at the Tiger Field House in Cape Girardeau.

Reining Semoball Awards Girls Wrestler of the Year Ellie Douglass of Sikeston won first place in the 100-pound weight class by defeating Northwestern's Abigail Sehnert in a second-period pin.

Douglass (13-4) won each of her matches by fall, including the first two pins within the first minute of the bout.

"I really just try to set up, make sure I get that takedown or defense like sprawling," Douglass said, "and then I go straight to what I know, like the arm bar."

Douglass placed second in the state tournament last year, which led to her becoming a known foe entering this season. However, that hasn't stopped the Sikeston's senior from succeeding.

"I just try to focus on improving," Douglass said. "It definitely is different because a lot of people know me now. So I feel like I have a little bit more pressure on myself to perform well. But I think it's pushing me for the better."

Along with Douglass, Michaiahes Mays placed third and Dayten Owens finished fourth for the Bulldogs, who finished sixth as a team, which was the highest among local teams.

Kennett freshman Abbie Johnson won gold in the 190-pound weight class with a thrilling 8-6 decision win over Claire Mangiapanello of Francis Howell.

"It's life or death," Johnson said. "Life or death at that last moment."

Johnson did what she needed to do to win the match early, so it became a matter of survival for her to finish with the title.