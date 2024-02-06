Freshman sensation and seasoned champion take gold at Tiger Classic

Two Southeast Missouri area lady wrestlers took home the gold medal in the Tiger Classic girls wrestling tournament on Friday, Dec. 20, at the Tiger Field House in Cape Girardeau.
Reining Semoball Awards Girls Wrestler of the Year Ellie Douglass of Sikeston won first place in the 100-pound weight class by defeating Northwestern's Abigail Sehnert in a second-period pin.
Douglass (13-4) won each of her matches by fall, including the first two pins within the first minute of the bout.
"I really just try to set up, make sure I get that takedown or defense like sprawling," Douglass said, "and then I go straight to what I know, like the arm bar."
Douglass placed second in the state tournament last year, which led to her becoming a known foe entering this season. However, that hasn't stopped the Sikeston's senior from succeeding.
"I just try to focus on improving," Douglass said. "It definitely is different because a lot of people know me now. So I feel like I have a little bit more pressure on myself to perform well. But I think it's pushing me for the better."
Along with Douglass, Michaiahes Mays placed third and Dayten Owens finished fourth for the Bulldogs, who finished sixth as a team, which was the highest among local teams.
Kennett freshman Abbie Johnson won gold in the 190-pound weight class with a thrilling 8-6 decision win over Claire Mangiapanello of Francis Howell.
"It's life or death," Johnson said. "Life or death at that last moment."
Johnson did what she needed to do to win the match early, so it became a matter of survival for her to finish with the title.
"My coach told me to stay away from her because I was already up by so many points," Johnson said. "So I didn't let her pin me. If she would have got me to the ground, she would have won."
Johnson pinned her first opponent in 15 seconds in the quarterfinal round and won the semifinal bout by fall in the second period. She said finishing in first place exceeded her expectations going into the tournament.
"I did not ever expect to win a medal," Johnson said. "I didn't even expect to get fourth place, and I came in here and got first. It means the world. I'm ecstatic."
Kennett has the only high school wrestling program in Dunklin County and the girls' team exploded in size this year with seven freshmen including Johnson. Five Indian wrestlers medaled in the Tiger Classic. Janaysia Pittman finished fourth, Jamarria Rogers and Heather Jones placed third, and heavyweight Jazlynn Covington earned silver after her first loss of the season snapped a 12-match winning streak.
"For us to be one of the only teams in Dunklin County and be able to place like we do is shocking," Johnson said.
Aubrey Roth of the hosting Cape Central Tigers placed second in the 135-pound weight class. She reached the title match with a second-period pin over Kendra Baker of Park Hills Central.
Kelly's Rivers Mason placed third in the 140-pound weight class after defeating Janaysia Pittman of Kennett with a pin in 34 seconds. Each of the junior's victories came by fall on her way to becoming the first wrestler in school history to win a medal.
Kaylee Bills, New Madrid County Central's only wrestler placed sixth in the 125-pound weight class. She reached the fifth-place match after defeating Aliza Farooqui of Francis Howell by fall in the second period.
Dexter saw the trio of Fatima Gonzalez, Autumn Bunton, and Taylinn Conn-Harris finish fourth in their respective weight class.
Northwest won the team championship with 392.5 points, followed by Fox (307.5) and Ft. Zumwalt South (267.5).
