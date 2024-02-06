NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Mike Pereira walked out to his spot during Fox's media day and was greeted by a larger contingent of reporters than usual for an officiating expert when there were Super Bowl-winning coaches and players around the room.

“You know there's something wrong,” he said.

For the past few weeks, the officials have been nearly as big of a story as the players on the field thanks to mostly online conspiracy theories that NFL officials are biased in favor of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

It's an allegation that Pereira called a misguided “myth,” that Commissioner Roger Goodell called “ridiculous” and the head of the officiating union called “insulting.”

But the feeling still persists among some headed into the Super Bowl matchup on Sunday between the Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I’m sad that it’s the story,” said Pereira, who has worked as an on-field official, the head of the NFL officiating department and now serves as the officiating expert in Fox's broadcast booth. “I think it puts more pressure on the officials on Sunday. They’re not going to officiate the game any differently, but they know they’re going into the game as part of the story, which doesn’t usually happen. ... I feel badly for the officials. I feel badly for the game, because from our standpoint, (favoritism) just doesn’t happen.”

A handful of high-profile calls in the playoffs that have gone in Kansas City’s favor have fueled the theories of favoritism, with Houston getting penalized for two illegal hits on Mahomes in the divisional round and Josh Allen being ruled just short of converting a fourth-and-1 sneak in Kansas City’s 32-29 victory over Buffalo in the AFC championship game.

But a deeper look at all penalties shows no signs of systematic bias. The Chiefs have been penalized for 120 more yards than their opponents in the regular season and playoffs since the start of the 2022 playoffs.

Kansas City has also benefited from 10 fewer first downs by penalty on third or fourth down in that span and has had only a small edge in penalty-yard differential in the fourth quarter or overtime of close games.

Pereira said the content of the criticism isn't much different than what he heard as the head of officiating from 2001-09 but intensity is different thanks to the modern media environment.