In a must-win battle at the highest level of Missouri basketball, Notre Dame girls basketball won its Class 6 debut with an impressive 56-48 victory over Oakville on Thursday night to advance to the Class 6 District 1 semifinal stage.

Opening March’s tallest tournament with a hard-fought victory over one of St. Louis’s larger public powers in Oakville, the Bulldogs notched their very first Class 6 victory in school history as they upset No. 4 to survive and advance.

Veteran coach Kirk Boeller, amped about the monumental victory, credited a hard-working defensive effort as the Bulldogs mustered up the strength to take down a school with an 1,100-student advantage; Oakville’s listed enrollment is over four times that of Notre Dame’s 333 per MSHSAA.

“It was good for the girls to get that thought of, ‘We’re way too small of a school to win’ out of their heads,” Boeller said. “They were pretty happy after the game tonight.”

Leading the charge for the Bulldogs was Eliza Barnette, the talented senior who remains one of the veteran anchors of the team. Her 16 points and 12 rebounds created a powerful double-double push to surge past the Tigers at Lindbergh High on Thursday night.

“Eliza played incredibly hard,” Boeller said. “I don’t think we took her out at all. She was awesome on the boards, she finished down low really well.

“She was a huge key tonight.”

Joining Barnette in double digits were Skylar Craft at 12 points and Mia Panton with another 11. Of the Bulldogs’ 56 points, nearly half of them came from the 3-ball as they buried 8 triples in the victory to drown out the Tigers from distance.