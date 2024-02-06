It is the final four games of the conference season, and Southeast Missouri State women’s basketball is in dire straits as it searches for a way out of the Ohio Valley Conference cellar down the homestretch.

SEMO began conference play at 2-1 and now sits at 2-14. The Redhawks are tied with SIU Edwardsville at the Ohio Valley floor trying for an uphill climb back into conference contention. As it currently stands, Tennessee State holds the final tournament spot as the No. 8 seed at 4-13.

The first year for SEMO coach Briley Palmer has not been a pleasant one as the Redhawks rank second-to-last in both offense and defense.

Entering a two-game weekend, the final two games to be played at the Show Me Center this season, the Redhawks are down to their final four opportunities to claim wins this year, needing probably three to claim sole possession of a tournament bid at the going rate.

It all starts Thursday, Feb. 20, when they host Western Illinois (7-9), followed Saturday, Feb. 22, against Lindenwood (14-2).

In the first meeting against the Leathernecks, the Redhawks were bludgeoned in a 94-66 road loss in Macomb, Illinois, with WIU shooting over 70% from the field.

The Leathernecks are 13-12 overall this season and safely hold the No. 7 position in the league, 3 1/2 games ahead of No. 8 Tennessee State.