Southeast Missouri State women’s basketball is in a make-or-break spot of its Ohio Valley slate with the final two legs of a three-game road trip coming up.

Over the next three days, the Redhawks travel to Lindenwood on Thursday and then take on the Leathernecks of Western Illinois on Saturday.

As it stands, the Redhawks are ninth in the OVC on Wednesday, with a 2-6 conference record matching that of Morehead State, but sitting below the eighth-ranked Eagles by way of the head-to-head tiebreaker.

With a 4-13 overall record this year, the Redhawks are in a spot where they need to win their “gimme” games and, so far, they’ve done that with wins over SIU Edwardsville and Tennessee State.

The two teams ranked below them in league play, the Cougars and Tigers, rank 10th and 11th going into late January, and SEMO is lucky enough to play them two more times later this season.

That being said, this weekend presents two great opportunities for the Redhawks to prove themselves, with games against No. 4 Lindenwood and No. 7 Western Illinois.

The Lions present a 6-2 conference record, with both losses coming against the top two teams in the conference in Eastern Illinois, undefeated at 8-0, and Southern Indiana.