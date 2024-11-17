Festus freezes Perryville in Class 4 District 1 title game

An otherwise magical season of Perryville football ended in the frozen tundra of Festus, as the Pirates were sunk in shutout fashion by the Tigers 43-0 in the Class 4 District 1 championship game on Friday, Nov. 15.

Their season ended in an emotional loss, but the Pirates did not leave empty-handed. Their second-place district trophy is something they can finally place in their previously empty treasure chest, right next to their 10-win season.

“We’ve always been passionate about our football team,” Perryville head coach Brent Roth said. “Winning is a hard thing to do and that’s really the difference in this team is they were able to win football games. This is just the start for me.”

Special teams doomed Perryville early, as Festus took a 7-0 first-quarter lead off a punt return touchdown.

The Pirates started the second quarter five yards from the end zone but came up short. The Tigers later marched down the field and scored on a 16-yard rushing touchdown by Leuantae Williams to extend the lead to a 14-0 lead with 7:27 left in the second quarter.