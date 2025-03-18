Farmer, Edwards named top players in SEMO Conference

Alyce Edwards of Kennett was again selected as the most outstanding girls player in the SEMO Conference while P.J. Farmer became the latest Sikeston player to earn the top honor.

The pair were to be honored along with members of the All-SEMO Conference team at the 65th Basketball Banquet held by the Poplar Bluff Letter Club at Black River Coliseum, but it is now being used to shelter residents impacted by the tornadoes Friday, March 14, and Saturday, March 15. This is the second time in five years the banquet will not be held after COVID-19 canceled the 2020 event.

“With the City of Poplar Bluff, and much of the region, still working on recovering, the Letter Club determined that it was best to cancel the event,” said Chris Rushin, Poplar Bluff Letter Club president. “While we will be unable to bring these athletes together, the Letter Club wishes to honor them for their outstanding season and accomplishment.”

Edwards, a sophomore, is the first repeat winner of the Gray Award since Poplar Bluff’s Kiley Bess (2019-20) and the ninth to win it more than once. Dexter’s Chaylea Mosby (2017-19) won the award three times.

Edwards averaged 30 points per game to also claim the conference scoring award. She averaged 4.2 steals, 2.0 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game. Through two seasons Edwards has scored 1,388 points and her 743 points this season rank second only to Brandi Jackson’s school record of 862 set in 1996-97.

Farmer, a 6-foot-2 senior, has signed a letter of intent to play at Southeast Missouri State University next season. He averaged 18.5 points per game and led his fellow all-conference selections in rebounding (6.1 per game), assists (5.8) and steals (3.9). He shot 79% from the foul line, 57% from the field, including 35% from behind the 3-point line.

Farmer is the sixth Bulldogs player to win the Gibbs Award and first since 2020, when Payton Howard took home the award. Sikeston’s Fred Thatch (2017-18) and Michael Porter (2007, 2009) won it twice. Charleston is the only school with more players honored with 11 since the award was first presented in 1994.

Sikeston defended the boys conference title for the first time since 2018, finishing 7-0 with an average margin of victory of 28.5 points and also claimed the conference tournament in December. The Bulldogs, who finished 26-4 and reached the MSHSAA Class 5 quarterfinals, have now won or shared the championship 13 times, moving ahead of Cape Central and Poplar Bluff for second most behind Charleston’s 24 championships since the conference formed in 1958.

Sikeston coach Gregg Holifield was honored as the boys coach of the year.

Jackson senior Kole Deck won the conference scoring award, averaging 26.6 points per game, while Notre Dame’s Kolton Johnson sank 84.5% of his foul shots to claim the free-throw shooting award. Jackson claimed the girls conference title for the first time since 2018 and the 17th time since the league started in 1981. Angela Fulton was honored as coach of the year.