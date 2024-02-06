Familiar look-Knight leads Trail of Tears Triathlon finish

A familiar face led the pack in Saturday's Trail of Tears Triathlon.

Barry Knight of Paducah, Ky., a former runner at Murray State University, finished in 1 hour, 10 minutes and 25 seconds to win the overall title, more than two minutes ahead of last year's winning time.

Knight said that although the run is his strength, to be a good tri-athlete a competitor cannot focus on one discipline.

"You have to be real consistent at all three to be really good," he said.

Competing in such a demanding sport involves dedication from the competitors, Knight said. Athletes involved in like Saturday's often are former runners or swimmers passionate about their sport.

"You don't see too many people get into it cold turkey," Knight said.

Finishing close behind Knight was last year's winner, Rick Barnes of St. Louis.

After competing in a school-sponsored triathlon when he was in college, Knight has been hooked on the sport since. Knight usually competes in 10 to 15 races a year, with the Trail of Tears one of his shorter races.

Saturday's race combined a half-mile swim, 15-mile bike ride and a four-mile run. Nearly 150 participants competed.