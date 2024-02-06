Erick Fedde fans 10 as Cardinals beat Rockies 5-2 for 4th straight win

DENVER (AP) — Iván Herrera had two hits and two runs scored, Masyn Winn tripled and doubled and Erick Fedde struck out 10 as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Colorado Rockies 5-2 on Wednesday night.

Pedro Pagés had two RBI singles and Thomas Saggese added a pair of hits for the Cardinals, who have won four straight and will try to complete a series sweep in Thursday’s finale.

Brenton Doyle homered leading off the bottom of the ninth against Matthew Liberatore, who was relieved by Ryan Helsley after issuing a one-out walk to Michael Toglia. Sam Hilliard then grounded into a game-ending double play on the first pitch he saw from Helsley, who earned his 48th save in 52 chances.

Helsley tied the club record for saves in a season by Trevor Rosenthal, who also had 48 saves in 2015.

“One pitch. Awesome job. It’s a good way to do it. But he came in and made it look awful easy,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. “He’s worked so hard for this. He’s taken the ball a lot and he’s been extremely effective.”

Aaron Schunk had an RBI single for the Rockies (60-98) who need to win three of their final four games to avoid their second straight 100-loss season. Colorado lost a franchise record 103 games last season. The Rockies close out the season with a weekend series against the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers.

Fedde (9-9) went seven innings and allowed one run on six hits, snapping a string of four consecutive losing decisions. His 10 strikeouts were one shy of the career high he set against Minnesota on April 23 while with the Chicago White Sox. The Cardinals acquired him on July 29 as part of a three-team trade with the Dodgers and White Sox.

“It’s a dream ending in a sense,” Fedde said. “It just reminds me of what I’m capable of. This just will give me a great taste in my mouth heading into the offseason and stuff to grow off of.”

Austin Gomber, a former Cardinal, went five innings and allowed four runs on seven hits. Colorado acquired Gomber (5-12) along with four other players by sending Nolan Arenado to St. Louis in a February 2021 trade. Gomber has become a fixture in the Rockies rotation.